Bookmarks | Dublin Life August/September 2018

If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won't)

By Betty White

In this short but sweet autobiography, Betty White talks about her experiences over the last 15 years. She’s done everything from meeting Koko the gorilla to hosting Saturday Night Live! White writes about aging gracefully and her monthly poker games. This book was written during her time on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland. If you’re looking for some Golden Girls experiences, try one of her previous five books.

Wonder Women: 25 Innovators, Inventors and Trailblazers

Who Changed History

By Sam Maggs

Wonder Women presents little-known stories of women who have made massive contributions to history, from science and medicine to espionage. Wonder Women features interviews with women in STEM as well as information about female-centric science and technology organizations. This book is beautifully illustrated by Sophia Foster-Dimino. Sam Maggs is the bestselling author of The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy.

The Remains of the Day

By Kazuo Ishiguro

The Remains of the Day follows British butler Stevens as he takes a holiday away from the manor he has tended to since the onset of WWII. Ishiguro creates a compelling voice and narrative about the complications of professionalism, loyalty, class and duty. This book received the Man Booker Prize for Fiction and was adapted into a film in 1993. Ishiguro has won a Nobel Prize for literature.

Kitchen Confidential

By Anthony Bourdain

With the passing of Anthony Bourdain in June, now is the perfect time to pick up the book that started it all; Kitchen Confidential. In the 18 years since its release, Bourdain has become a household name, proving to the world that we can all relate to one another if we simply share a meal. Kitchen Confidential offers readers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at what it means to work in a kitchen and gives customers insider tips (don’t order fish on Mondays and never eat well-done beef).

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Editor Amanda DePerro at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.

The Wife Between Us

By Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

If you liked Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, you’ll love this New York Times top 10 bestselling fictional thriller. The Wife Between Us tells the story of a woman obsessed with her ex’s new fiancée, a seemingly perfect, younger woman who looks forward to marrying the man she loves. Though a similar story has been told many times before, expect nothing but surprises and shocks along the way. If you can’t get enough of this story, the same production company that made the film adaptation of The Girl on the Train obtained the rights to this story, so you’ll soon be able to catch The Wife Between Us on the big screen.