Bookmarks | Dublin Life | June 2017

Adult Reads
Instant Pot Obsession by Janet Zimmerman
The one-pot electric pressure cooker craze has produced many cookbooks, but this one has risen to the top.
Recipes can be simply made in one pot, with minimal cleanup. With 120 recipes, there are options for healthful, down-home, grain- and dairy-free choices. Also included are at-a-glance icons for 30- and 60-minute recipes.
Questions about your new instant pot and how to use it? There’s an entire FAQ section with tips on use, care and cleaning.
Dorie’s Cookies by Dorie Greenspan
A New York Times media darling, Greenspan covers cookies from the humble drop snickerdoodle cookie to reimaginings of chocolate chip classics and shortbread standards. There’s also an entire chapter devoted to savory offerings.
This is the perfect cookbook for those looking for recipes no one has ever tried before. There are simple recipes, unique takes on familiar favorites, and offerings of unique and challenging savory bites. Need more reasons to try her cookbook out? One of Greenspan’s cookies has 59 million Internet fans.
Raglan Road Cookbook by Kevin Dundon
The Raglan Road Pub was lovingly built in Ireland, then shipped over to Disney World in Orlando, where it enjoys great reviews online.
Kevin Dundon, one of Ireland’s premier chefs, created a cookbook to showcase the best the Emerald Isle has to offer.
With yummy recipes, stories galore and mouth-watering photos, this book has it all. Plus, there is still plenty of time to try some recipes before the Dublin Irish Festival.
An Irish Country Cookbook by Patrick Taylor
Fans of Taylor’s popular Irish Country series will enjoy this new cookbook with more than 140 recipes, organized from starters to sauces, breads (including, of course, classic Irish soda bread), desserts, main dishes and even directions on how to prepare a complete Irish Christmas dinner.
Fans of the series and lovers of all things Irish will enjoy Taylor’s lively style, told from the perspective of housekeeper Kinky Kincaid.
Kids' Picks
We’re All Wonders by R. J. Palacio
The picture book version of the popular juvenile novel inspires readers to choose to be kind. Ages 4-8.
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors by Drew Daywalt and Adam Rex
This hilarious story actually teaches good sportsmanship. Ages 4-8.
Under Earth, Under Water by Alexsandra Mizielinska and Daniel Mizielinski
Fascinating facts await in this creatively designed nonfiction title. Ages 8 and up.
Short by Holly Sloan Goldberg
Julia Marks may be short, but playing a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz summer production might just teacher her to stand tall.
Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Assistant Editor Amanda DePerro at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. June 27 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.
Ready Player One
By Ernest Cline
Ready Player One is the debut novel by Ernest Cline. It’s set in a dystopian future in which most human interaction takes place inside a massive multiplayer online role-playing game called the OASIS. Characters with intentions both good and evil seek to discover the secrets left in by the game’s late designer, who was obsessed with 1980s pop culture, in an effort to inherit control of it.
The science fiction book was a New York Times bestseller and is being adapted by Steven Spielberg into a feature film, slated to be released in spring 2018.