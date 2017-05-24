Bookmarks | Dublin Life | June 2017

×

Instant Pot Obsession by Janet Zimmerman

The one-pot electric pressure cooker craze has produced many cookbooks, but this one has risen to the top.

Recipes can be simply made in one pot, with minimal cleanup. With 120 recipes, there are options for healthful, down-home, grain- and dairy-free choices. Also included are at-a-glance icons for 30- and 60-minute recipes.

Questions about your new instant pot and how to use it? There’s an entire FAQ section with tips on use, care and cleaning.