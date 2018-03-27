All ages can make memories at the Memorial

For dedicated fans, the Memorial Tournament isn’t just an event to attend each year.

It’s a place for annual traditions. And everyone who makes the tournament a priority has one.

Though there are many attendees who have been coming to the tournament for decades, new traditions are springing up quickly, too, as new fans get – pardon the pun – hooked.

Appealing to multiple generations of fans is a major goal among tournament organizers, and efforts are made every year to ensure the longtimers keep coming back and the newcomers keep piling in.

“We’re a sports property that has an appeal to a lot of different generations and many different walks of life, and the core of it is our commitment to the competition,” says Dan Sullivan, executive director of the Memorial Tournament. “From the very beginning, it’s all been about providing the best venue for the most talented in the game.”

Millennial: Joseph Foglietti

Joseph Foglietti is only 25 years old, but he’s still got two decades of tournaments under his belt.

His first tradition, starting when he was 5, was going to the Wednesday practice round with his father.

“Every single year, I would get a new hat, and it was all about seeing the new players and trying to get an autograph,” Foglietti says.

These days, the Dublin Jerome High School graduate’s tradition is attending the tournament as a social event, calling off work to see tournament play Friday and then bringing friends to the Muirfield Village Golf Club on Sunday to see the winner decided.

Recent revamps to the clubhouse and the look of the course have made a major difference for Foglietti, because they help entice his friends to come back with him each year.

“A lot of my friends now didn’t grow up in Columbus, so … they’re all really impressed at how beautiful the course is,” he says.

Abundant bars and other social areas for visitors who are less interested in golf, earpieces to follow play-by-play action, and changes to make the cell phone policy more reasonable are also key offerings for people in Foglietti’s age group.

Memorial Memory: Being hoisted onto his father’s shoulders, at age 6 or 7, so he could get up over a ledge and get an autograph from Gary Player.

Family: The Howards

In their early tournament-going years, Dublin residents Steve and Sarah Howard knew exactly where to set up.

The Howards, who have been going to the tournament for some 25 years, used to get to the 15th hole early in the morning and set up chairs for themselves and their two sons, now grown. At that point, the par-5 hole was often pivotal, and the chances of seeing a birdie or even an eagle there were higher than usual, Steve says.

“That seemed to be a pretty (popular) gathering spot for the tournament,” he says. “Sometimes, things would hinge on that hole.”

In the years since, other holes have seen changes, making the 15th less crucial. And that’s just fine with the Howards, who deeply appreciate the added skyboxes, expanded vantage points and new features such as the Golden Bear Club as ways to spread out the course and give visitors more places to congregate.

Having those options was important when they were bringing their sons every year, and it’s just as important now that they’re bringing their younger daughter. It certainly doesn’t hurt, Sarah says, that ages 18 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Nor does it hurt that there are copious opportunities for memorabilia and autographs, she adds, referencing the family’s substantial collection of badges, flags, hats and signatures.

Memorial Memory: Witnessing firsthand Paul Azinger’s miracle bunker shot that won him the 1993 tournament.

× Expand The Howards' Extensive Memorial memorabilia collection.

Grandparent: Diane Gast

Diane Gast has been a tournament-goer since 1990, and she has the memorabilia collection to prove it.

Her first tournament was one of the less enjoyable, as it was shortened to 54 holes because of the cold and snow; “We had our gloves on, holding our beer cups,” as Gast puts it. But the experience made enough of an impression that she came back the next year, and she’s been coming back ever since.

Gast’s traditions include having breakfast on the course and volunteering for seven years in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But her more steadfast tradition is the first part of her trip each year.

“My first stop is probably the pro shop,” she says. “I think I have one of everything that’s in that shop.”

Gast praises organizers’ work to make the tournament grounds beautiful and the class of the players for keeping her – and family members of all ages – coming back. Her husband, sister, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters all get in on the act. In fact, one granddaughter interviewed for a gig working at the clubhouse, though she ultimately couldn’t take the job due to timing issues, and both granddaughters have earnestly hunted down autographs over the years.

Memorial Memory: Encountering tournament founder Jack Nicklaus with her husband during practice rounds, and having the Golden Bear himself compliment her shirt, which promoted St. Andrews Links in Scotland.

Since Day One: Roger Northcutt

Roger Northcutt is an old pro when it comes to Memorial Tourna

Attending the Q&A session on the Wednesday afternoon of each tournament is always a priority for Northcutt – and not just to gain insight on the competitors. A question delivered at an opportune time to Nicklaus years ago helped Northcutt realize he needed to loosen his grip, as well as his arms and shoulders, and make a full turn when he swings.

“I told (Nicklaus) I keep hooking everything, and he said my right hand goes over my left, (and not to) let that happen,” he says.

Northcutt has had the good fortune to catch a few memorable Nicklaus moments at the tournament – good ones, such as an amazing shot to take down Andy Bean and win the 1984 tournament, and bad ones, such as a tee shot from the 17th hole onto someone’s porch.

Northcutt always makes a point to attend on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which he calls the “action games.”

For his longstanding fandom, Northcutt credits the tournament’s efforts to make the experience comfortable for visitors – “It’s like going to the garden of Eden,” he says – as well as the players’ willingness to engage with fans.

Memorial Memory: Watching Tom Watson shoot “the finest round of golf (he’s) ever seen,” in 1979, when he shot a 69 despite wind chill in the 30s.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

The Memorial Tournament

May 28-June 3

Muirfield Village Golf Club

www.thememorialtournament.com

New This Year

The Memorial Tournament has established a relationship with Crawford Hoying and the Bridge Park development during, before and after the event this year.

During the tournament, patrons will be able to park at Bridge Park, buy their tickets there and take a shuttle to the grounds. There will also be a Memorial Tournament retail store, selling tickets as well as merchandise, at Bridge Park during May and June.

Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan says additional elements of the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

