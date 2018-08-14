Active baby boomer campuses celebrate grand openings in Dublin and Pickerington

Preeminent senior living facilities catering to baby boomers with active lifestyles will open to the public in September and October.

Hawthorne Commons, developed by Columbus-based Treplus Communities in Dublin and Redbud Commons in Delaware are designed for empty-nesters who desire maintenance-free living. Featuring ranch-style, single-story units with attached garages, the interior boasts open floor plans ranging from 1,200 sq. ft. to 1,600 sq. ft. and are typical of upscale single-family homes.

Concierge service, workout facility, private event spaces and business center are just some of the amenities offered. Accessibility issues are negated by no=step entries within units and no steps throughout the campuses.

Visit www.trepluscommunities for more information.

2 Grand Opening Events

Hawthorne Commons

Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m., Beer & Brats and Designer Showcase

Sept. 23, 2-5 p.m., Ice Cream Party and Designer Showcase

4050 Hawthorne Lane, Dublin 43016

Redbud Commons

Sept. 30, 2-5 p.m. Ice Cream Party and Community Garden

Oct. 3, 5-8 p.m., Beer & Brats and Community Garden

602 Redbud Road, Pickerington 43147

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities LLC is a premier, multi-family development company that understands, and is focused on, meeting the needs of the discerning baby boomer. Our residents are renters by choice who desire flexible, carefree, and upscale single-story living space.

Founded in 2012, Treplus Communities is family-owned and located in Columbus, at 1515 Lakeshore Drive. Company partners have been in the real estate investment and management business for decades and serve as trustees of several Central Ohio non-profit organizations.