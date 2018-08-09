Student Spotlight: Riley Peters

Riley Peters is a recent graduate of Grove City Christian School who plans to pursue a degree in Christian ministry and business at Ohio Christian University. His goal: to serve others and spread compassion and love wherever he goes.

Described by his peers and mentors as a caring, lively, outgoing person, 18-year-old Peters impacts many through his passion to serve. As a former member of the leadership team at GCCS, Peters was also a student council representative, peer tutor and dedicated member of the basketball team.

“I have been on multiple trips to the Ronald McDonald House to make and serve breakfast for the people there, and our basketball team went to the Columbus soup kitchen to serve others by sorting and making breakfast,” says Peters. “I genuinely enjoy blessing people through service.”

Throughout his life, Peters has been influenced by the church and his family, along with the Grove City community.

“Our church does a biker ministry service in which my parents are very involved. Their leadership has made a kind of unique experience for me,” says Peters. “As I started going to church as an adult, I made connections with people through the youth group. I’ve made amazing relationships and all kinds of friends.”

As a GCCS student, Peters secured an internship with the school’s affiliate church, the Church of the Nazarene, to work with the minister in its youth department during summers 2017 and 2018. In fact, his internship with the church is what led him to become a leader for a service trip that traveled to Puerto Rico to assist with homelessness, hunger and especially the aftermath of hurricane Maria.

“There were three different churches we worked through; my group was at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene. We did painting jobs on the church and the pastor’s house next door, and they held a service at that church on Sunday, where I had the opportunity to preach,” says Peters. “Nearing the end of the trip, our group made bags with personal care items and canned foods to gift the homeless and hungry around the community.”

One thing that impressed Peters was the environment and positivity of the people he encountered.

“The people were open and loving to the help that we offered,” says Peters. “Their attitudes toward their circumstances surprised me; they remained positive despite how much damage the hurricane did to their homes. They just wanted to help others rather than just help themselves.”

Going to GCCS has allowed Peters a unique opportunity; from daily bible class to the school’s connection to the Church of the Nazarene, he’s had the chance to obtain an in-depth understanding of the career he hopes to pursue. In this environment, he feels constantly encouraged to chase his goals by the teachers, faculty and staff.

“It gives me an advantage to have grown up in a place like Grove City,” says Peters.

Currently on the path to become a pastor, Peters is following his dream to spread love and understanding not only in Ohio, but also abroad. His next step: obtain a district license in ministry to maintain his impact.

“(That’s) one thing that you can receive and give through being involved in the church; you make so many connections and meet so many people,” says Peters. “I want to be part of that.”

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer.