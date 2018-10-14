Seasonal events bring Grove City together

The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to enjoy it than alongside your neighbors? Celebrations of all kinds bring people together during this season, much like the community events that bring Grove City together throughout the year. Take a look ahead at events that you can enjoy with family and friends this fall and winter.

Nov. 3

Holiday Craft Bazaar

Avoid last minute holiday shopping! This craft bazaar is a great place to visit if you are looking for a variety of gifts. Hosted at the Evans Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 2018 bazaar will benefit LifeCare Alliance Meals on Wheels program. Bazaar raffle proceeds benefit the Evans Center’s Showstoppers Acting Group. Admission is free, but monetary and non-perishable food donations for the Grove City Food Pantry are appreciated.

Nov. 7

Holiday Tree Festival & Gala

The annual Holiday Tree Festival at Pinnacle Club is a popular event hosted by the Grove City Community Club. Attendees can see a beautiful display of trees, each decorated by local businesses and community organizations, as well as participate in a silent auction. Proceeds benefit Grove City Buddy Ball, the Grove City Food Pantry & Emergency Services, Grove City Police, Jackson Township Fire, civic groups, scholarship foundations for local high schools, bands and ROTC groups. This event is such a popular fundraising endeavor, there is a waiting list to participate every year. Contact committee member Sharon Downs at 614-935-2769 for waiting list information.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Service

Join the community in celebrating the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve in the military at the Veterans Day Service. Hosted by the American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 8198 at the Grove City Museum, the service begins at 11 a.m.

Nov. 12-Dec. 8

Community Winds Concerts

On a mission to provide an opportunity for local musicians to demonstrate their talent and dedication to music and their community, the Grove City Community Winds has provided quality musical entertainment to Grove City for nearly two decades. The group has several concerts to check out this holiday season including the Veterans Day Concert Nov. 12, South-Western Education Foundation Concert Nov. 15, and, of course, the annual Christmas Concert Dec. 8. For more information on these upcoming concerts, check out the community calendar on pages 6-7. You can also read more about GCCW’s conductor and this issue’s cover subject, Jim Swearingen, on page 10 in DGC Magazine.

Nov. 17

Christmas on the Farm

If you’re looking for some seasonal fun that the whole family can enjoy, Christmas on the Farm from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Olde Hayfield barn offers shopping from several local vendors for Mom and Dad and fun activities for the kids, too. Santa will be available for holiday photos and kids will have the opportunity to write him a letter to leave it in his special mailbox. With live music, food and shopping, it’s sure to be a fun-filled day for everyone!

Nov. 22

Seventh annual Thanksgiving Wattle

Join the community for the Seventh annual Thanksgiving Wattle on Nov. 22, which will feature the Wattle 5K run/walk, 700-yard Primrose Children’s Run, 12-mile Wattle Rotisserie Roll controlled group bike ride, and the 100-yard Turkey Leg race for participants of different abilities and their aides. Participants must register online for the specific events. All 5K finishers receive a pumpkin pie along with an event swag bag. For more information and online registration, visit www.thanksgivingwattle.com.

Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Santa’s Mailbox

Santa Claus wants to hear from the children of Grove City. Mail a letter to the jolly, old elf by dropping it in Santa’s special express mailbox in front of the Grove City Museum, 3378 Park St. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with every letter to Santa to receive a response.

Dec. 1

Grove City Christmas Celebration

Historic Town Center is sure to be busy on the first Saturday of December. Mistletoe Market kicks off at 10 a.m., visitors can stroll Town Center streets, stopping in businesses for holiday decorations, artwork and to enjoy delicious treats. A Secret Santa shop will be located in the Grove City Museum for children to purchase gifts for loved ones, a tradition of giving celebrated around the world. From 2 to 6:30 p.m. Santa visits with wish-seekers on his sleigh in the George Edge Music Park on Broadway. After 5 p.m., watch featured musical performances, live reindeer and an ice sculptor creating festive sculptures. Finish off the night with the Christmas Parade at dusk, followed by a countdown to the annual tree lighting with Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage and Santa. New this year, the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House & Christmas Tour is on the same day as the Christmas Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Check out festive, historical decorations and holiday traditions at the Grove City Museum & Welcome Center, Grant-Sawyer Home and the buildings in Century Village. For more information, visit GroveCityOhio.gov.

