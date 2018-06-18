Get to know the members of CityScene Media Group

As a company, CityScene Media Group builds relationships (and publishes magazines) in many local communities. Though some of us live or have lived in Grove City, many of our team members are just getting to know the community. As time passes, we hope to further develop our individual relationships with the people and businesses that make Grove City special. Check out what we have discovered so far...

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Kathy Gill

President & CEO

Bio: Originally from Garden City, NY, Kathy is an OSU journalism alum and an experienced print and digital publishing executive. One husband, four daughters and a dog, Kathy loves tennis, reading and travel. She was born Irish, but raised a Buckeye!

Grove City Discovery: I’ve discovered there are many food options in Grove City, from Lilly’s Kitchen Table for lunch, to Plank’s on Broadway for a Blue Moon and Capital City Cakes for cookies. And that’s just a start. I’m looking forward to discovering more places to call favorites all over town.

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Gianna Barrett

Vice President of Sales

Bio: Gianna has been a proud member of the CityScene Media Group team since 2002. An avid Cincinnati Reds fan, Gianna enjoys spending time with her family as well as playing tennis and sand volleyball.

Grove City Discovery: After getting to know Grove City a little better over the past couple of months, I’ve found that I really like how the art culture is displayed throughout the city. Whether you like art galleries, shows or even a painting class, you can find it all right here. It’s truly an artsy community!

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Amanda DePerro

Editor

Bio: A graduate of the Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, Amanda is a proud Bobcat who has always had a passion for writing and interviewing. Amanda lives with her lovely gray cat, Beemo, and has been a Dublin resident since she was 3 years old. She loves traveling, eating and meeting new dogs.

Grove City Discovery: As a newcomer to Grove City, I was thrilled to discover all the work that the Grove City Arts Council does. Between its scholarship program and involvement in various areas of the city, it’s clear the arts council is dedicated to promoting culture, supporting artists and bolstering creativity throughout the city.

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Nathan Collins

Editor

Bio: Originally from Frankfort, Indiana, Nathan is a highly motivated individual with (8) years of digital publishing practice and an additional (2) years in marketing/event planning. He is a proud DePauw University alum who has made his way to Columbus, his wife’s home town, via stints in Indianapolis and Chicago. When his nose isn’t buried in a book, you can find him fishing in one of the area’s many rivers, lakes and ponds.

Grove City Discovery: I discovered that Grove City was founded in 1852. This was the same year that the state of Ohio made it illegal for children under 18 and women to work more than 10 hours a day. It’s also the same year that Uncle Tom’s Cabin was written in Ohio by Harriet Beecher Stowe.

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Jenny Wise

Assistant Editor

Editorial Director of Discover Grove City

Bio: A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in strategic communications, Jenny has always enjoyed writing and interacting with her community. Before she called Columbus home, Jenny grew up in Wadsworth, a small town in northeast Ohio. She enjoys traveling abroad, writing poetry and seeing live shows with friends.

Grove City Discovery: After getting to know Grove City over the past couple of months, I discovered that it’s a community rich with history. I had no idea that the high school’s Greyhound mascot originated from the marketing efforts of a local greyhound race track back in 1929.

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Rocco Falleti

Assistant Editor/Advertising Account Executive

Advertising Director of Discover Grove City

Bio: Rocco was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in communications. When he is not writing for CityScene, he enjoys listening to music and going to concerts, running, and spending time with close friends and family.

Grove City Discovery: Grove City is an extremely welcoming community. Everywhere I visit, I am greeted with a friendly face and great conversation. It’s inspiring to see how invested the community is in not only the city, but in each other as well.

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Julie Camp

Senior Advertising Account Executive

Bio: Julie (Habermehl) Camp grew up in Galloway and spent many summers helping out with her dad’s Grove City baseball camps. Julie graduated from Westland High School and Ohio Dominican College, and now lives in Grove City with her husband, Kris Camp, two daughters - Ryleigh and Reagan and crazy pup, Charley.

Grove City Discovery: There are so many things that I love about Grove City, having lived here for many years. I love the RecSchool at the barn, the walkability of the community and uniqueness of the restaurants and businesses. I’m so excited to have this magazine as a way to further connect us all!

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Brenda Lombardi

Senior Advertising Account Executive

Bio: Brenda and her family have called Columbus home for the past nine years, after living on the East and West coasts, and in Puerto Rico. Her 16+ years of health care sales and marketing experience plus an MBA from Pepperdine University make her the perfect match for sales and marketing. She enjoys golfing and skiing with her husband, cooking for her four hungry boys, jogging with her dog, Ruger, and volunteering at her parish.

Grove City Discovery: I’ve discovered that at Trapper John’s, there is access to Darby Creek, kayaking and music on the river, and local churches come to perform baptisms as well.

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Diane Trotta

Senior Advertising Account Executive

Bio: Originally from Cleveland and an alumnus of Cleveland State University, Columbus has been Diane’s “home” since 1998. Diane has worked in sales for the past four years. She is an avid yogi and also enjoys painting, drawing and playwriting. She has two sons who are both actors.

Grove City Discovery: I discovered that two Twenty One Pilots band members, lead singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, are from Grove City. That’s pretty cool!

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Bonnie Lorz

Senior Advertising Account Executive

Bio: Originally from the Cleveland, Ohio area, Bonnie has been in Columbus for over 20 years and went to The Ohio State University. Bonnie enjoys golfing, hiking and going shopping with her two teenage daughters. She is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan – even the Browns!

Grove City Discovery: I’ve discovered that Grove City has beautiful gardens at Gantz Park. I can’t wait to explore them along with the dining options in town. I’m especially excited to visit Plum Run Winery and enjoy a glass of wine.

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Jamie Armistead

Accounting Manager

Bio: Jamie was born and raised in Clintonville and graduated from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. After 10+ years in the hospitality industry, she enjoys using her human resources and accounting background in the publishing business. Jamie lives in Gahanna with her husband and daughter.

Grove City Discovery: I lived in Grove City for two years and discovered so many great local restaurants. One of my favorites was Joy Lucky Chinese on Broadway. Some of the best crab rangoon around!

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Gary Hoffman

Creative Director

Bio: Originally from south Columbus, Gary, his wife and two daughters are long-time residents of Westerville. He graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, with a degree in communications design and has more than 30 years’ experience in advertising and publication design and production.

Grove City Discovery: Traveling around Grove City looking for picturesque scenes and a signature look to represent the town, I was amazed at the incredible growth in the area and the number of truly beautiful scenes all over the city.