Local remodel provides a new vista

× Expand Photos courtesy of J.S. Brown & Co. “While completing the renovations, we found that the original home had a bad foundation and curved footer. In order to place the new home on the same ground, we had to put it in a new footer and foundation, while also slightly widening the footprint of the home,” says Brown. “The new home was turned 180 degrees and now faces west in order to utilize the best views of the property.”

For most homeowners looking to remodel, rotating the home seems to be nearly impossible. However, when the views of the property surrounding the home aren’t being utilized, such a massive renovation may be worth it.

Jeff Brown, owner of J.S. Brown & Co., had lived next door to a beautiful Grove City property for years, noticing its scenic views. Eventually, he purchased the one-story, ranch-style home with the intentions of remodeling it.

“We had always loved this property and wanted the remodel to fit our family’s lifestyle,” says Brown. “The old house didn’t take advantage of the beautiful views to the west and south sides of the home. Only the east side took advantage of these views.”

With this vision in mind, Brown and his company undertook this project in 2015, rotating the home 180 degrees and adding many features that maximized the views of this property. Brown and his family have now called this beautiful structure home for three years.

“My wife, daughter and I have lived here since the remodel and our other daughter was able to live here for a short time before getting married,” says Brown. “My mother-in-law also spent a year with us here.”

This remodel wasn’t just a winner in the eyes of the Brown family, but also for a competition in Professional Remodeler Magazine. Awarded the Annual National Design Award in the Whole House category, this remodel won in 2017.

“Winning this award was very exciting, and I have really loved everything we’ve done to our home,” says Brown.

