Senior living options are closer than you may realize

Editor’s note: The next several issues will highlight various housing options in Grove City including apartments, condominiums, suburban neighborhoods, and rural and historic homes.

Grove City is home to many whose families have been in the area for decades, but there are also plenty of newcomers drawn in by the city’s amenities and, of course, the people who make it whole.

The Gardens at Gantz, Windsor Park and Scioto Grove Metro Park all contribute to the beautiful outdoor spaces available for community members to enjoy. The Grove City Parks and Recreation Department maintains bike and walking paths, allowing members of the community to stay active. In addition, Grove City has its local YMCA for people to bring their families to swim, work out, play basketball and more.

Local favorites like Plank’s on Broadway, Cimi’s Bistro at Pinnacle, the award-winning Grove City Brewing Company, Little Theatre Off Broadway and many more give the area plenty to offer for a night on the town.

Grove City has multiple options for seniors who are hoping to find a welcoming and comfortable housing community of friends, while also maintaining their independence.

One of the senior living options is Carriage Court, located in the center of Grove City on Sonora Drive. Near a movie theater and countless restaurants, this community gives options for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“The resident that really flourishes in our community is someone who wants a relaxed and homelike environment,” says staff member Rhonda Shappert. “We are a smaller community that has a warm feel. … It’s an extension of home.”

Carriage Court also offers amenities such as transportation for residents to doctor’s appointments, crafts, movie nights and other forms of entertainment. This allows for all residents to express themselves through their interests and offers a welcoming community-based environment for networking and relationship building.

Another residence in Grove City for senior living is StoryPoint located on Orders Road. This residence brings a unique approach to senior living by creating an environment full of constant activities.

At StoryPoint, residents maintain their independence with their own individual apartments, each come with a private living room, bathroom and bedroom. The residential community hosts plenty of events such as Sunday morning Coffee Chat, church services, walking clubs, bingo nights and Nintendo Wii bowling.

× Expand StoryPoint

“We take care of all the details so that our residents can spend time doing what they love,” says StoryPoint Business Development Specialist Kristy Osting. “We are able to offer a more independent living experience, but also support residents who require more help. All of the things that our residents need are available under one roof.”

A third option is Brookdale Pinnacle, located in a more rural area of Grove City. Offering a relaxing experience for residents, Brookdale offers seniors the option of studio apartments or large bedroom styles, all with their own personal restrooms. With these options, residents can host their own guests and relax in a homey environment.

The residents of Brookdale keep busy with their friends and family by stretching their legs on walks to close by walking trails, ice cream parlors and entertainment options.

In addition to offering housing, all of the senior living communities in Grove City offer memory care assistance for residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other ailments associated with aging.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.