Grove City’s Homecoming is a big hit

With Grove City’s beautiful parks, historic sites and local art, it’s not hard to convince those who have moved away to come back to Grove City. However, having an extra little push to get loved ones to return home can’t hurt. And if there’s one event that brings former residents back, it’s the Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament.

Stepping Up to the Plate

Though the baton was passed last year to tournament director Eric Saxton, the alumni softball tournament is Steve Carr’s creation. A 1972 Grove City High School grad and former director of Grove City Parks and Recreation, Carr was always looking for ways to get both current and former students more involved in the community.

After discovering neighboring Westland High School’s alumni basketball tournament, Carr was inspired, and in 1983, the inaugural alumni softball tournament was born.

“The first year, we ended up with 10 teams, and probably up until the day before the tournament, it was in jeopardy of not getting off the ground because of the slow response,” says Carr. “The tournament was well received, and we jumped from 10 teams to 17 men’s and five women’s (in the second year). … By its 11th year, it reached 70 teams; 14th, 80 teams. It had rapid growth.”

Though Carr didn’t expect it at the time, the alumni tournament has become the largest alumni softball tournament in the world, averaging 89 participating teams in the last three years. Carr attributes the popularity to the “reunion aspect, plus competition.”

Alumni will face off on July 28 and 29, grouped by skill and age. Though spectators will see many young faces, the alumni softball tournament also boasts an alumnus from the GCHS class of 1945.

At age 91, Russ Evans takes the prize for oldest competitor – literally. Last year, he was awarded the Iron Horse Award for being the most senior player on the diamond. Its incredible range of competitors is just one reason Grove City’s softball tournament is a cut above the rest.

“I think it’s a source of pride because of its uniqueness. It’s an event that brings people in from all over the country to come back and visit with classmates and family and friends. … It’s become part of the community fabric,” Carr says. “It’s going to be my legacy. And it’s a nice legacy.”

But Wait, There’s More

In 1990, when city officials were planning the grand opening of the new city hall building, they realized there was perhaps no better way to celebrate the grand opening than to invite friends, family and anyone else who loved Grove City. And what better way to motivate them to come than to pair the grand opening with an already-existing beloved community event?

“The city decided that the Friday night before the tournament, we would host this big homecoming celebration because a lot of alumni are in town for the softball tournament,” says Kim Conrad, director of Grove City Parks and Recreation. “Over the years, the two have become synonymous. It’s hard to tell one from the other, but they are two separate events.”

Though fans of the Grove City Homecoming Celebration will find much of what they loved from previous years – including food trucks, a cornhole tournament and live music – the city still plans to keep it fresh and exciting for this year’s event on July 27. New this year will be local band RockHouse, serenading the city with music from the 1980s.

“Of course, the road is closed at Broadway. From Broadway at city hall all the way up to Grant Avenue, it’s closed for the celebration, but businesses are open,” says Kelly Sutherland, superintendent of parks and recreation. “It’s a big party. It’s really cool.”

Though the delicious food, local band and citywide party are exciting, Conrad says the biggest draw is just being able to reunite and party with loved ones.

“I’ll be honest with you: The one draw for this event is people just want to get caught up with their classmates, their friends. It’s a chance for them to see how everyone is doing,” says Conrad. “It’s a chance for them to get geared up for the softball tournament that’s going to be played the next two days. I’m sure there’s a little bit of trash talk – in a very friendly way, of course.”

The pair have completely different perspectives on the celebration, if only due to their histories. Sutherland has been with the city for just a year, but for Conrad, August will mark her 29th year with the city, which means she’s been familiar with the event since its beginnings. She recalls the grand opening of the library during the Homecoming Celebration one year, and the dedication of a field at Windsor Park to a longtime community servant during another. However, what keeps her coming back is simple: seeing the joy on visitors’ faces.

“You know, I’m usually working that night, so I’ve got a lot of other things on my mind, making sure people are safe and looking at the back end,” she says. “But it’s just really fun to see so many people on the street enjoying themselves and knowing I’ve got a small part in making people happy.”

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Don’t Strike Out

2018 Grove City Homecoming Celebration

6-10 p.m., July 27

Intersection of Broadway and Park Street