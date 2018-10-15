Gifts from the Grove 2018

Creative Connections

Register yourself and a friend for a public workshop or host a private event. You choose a project design and the folks at AR Workshop will take care of the rest from materials to instructions. Create wood signs, canvas pillows, wall hangings and more. Prices vary depending on the project and gift certificates are available.

Good Company

Sometimes the greatest gift you can give someone is your company. Enjoy a meal with friends and family at Lilly’s or give a gift certificate this holiday season.

Tasty Traditions

Dating back to 1854, the house-like building where you can now find Plank’s first opened as a hotel-saloon. Now the restaurant has become an integral part of Grove City and the perfect place to treat friends and family. Gift cards come in $25 increments.

Holiday Cheers

Give the gift that keeps on giving: A Mug Club membership for $100 from Grove City Brewing Company. Mug Club members receive a customized 20-ounce mug that can be continually filled for the price of a 10-ounce pour. That’s essentially half-priced 20-ounce pours every time you visit!

Spirit of Spinning

Drop off your bike this holiday season at Heritage Cycles for a winter tune-up and seasonal storage all for $100. Pick-ups and deliveries are possible depending on your location.

Vintage Variety

Home to an eclectic assortment of both vintage and contemporary products, Country Hearth Primitives has everything from home décor and seasonal decorations to jewelry and upcycled furniture. It’s the perfect spot to shop for gifts. Prices vary.

Boutique Treasures

Check out the Farm Table on 62 for a wide selection of trendy home décor and personal care products. The newly launched Lizzy James Jewelry line offers more up-scale, luxury pieces ranging $40-60.

Winter Wonders

Kitty’s Kottage offers seasonal favorites like lit canvasses, Root and Swan Creek candles, jewelry and, of course, Ohio- and Buckeye-themed items. The lit canvasses feature snowy scenes and come to life with bright LED lights integrated right into the paintings. Lit canvasses are $20-40.

Beautiful Blooms

Bring the beauty of the season to the center of every holiday meal with a centerpiece from Dannette’s Floral Boutique. Fresh and silk centerpieces are available. Fresh centerpieces run $45-55.

Merry and Bright

Looking for a gift that sparkles and shines this holiday season? Stop by Precision Jewelers for a wide selection of fine jewelry and you’ll also get a free holiday ornament with any purchase of $25 or more.

Picture Perfect

Family pictures and holiday cards are upon us! Make sure your little ones are looking their best this season with a fresh haircut from Cookie Cutters. With a staff trained and environment designed to make the experience kid-friendly, services range from $8-35.

Propper Pets

Everyone’s on their best behavior when family comes to town for the holidays. Does your pup have the manners and tricks to impress holiday guests? If not, Pinnacle Pets Play and Stay offers a wide range of training options based on a positive reward system, providing private lessons, and board and train opportunities. Don’t wait for the holiday rush, call today to schedule your free training evaluation.

'Tis the Tumbling Season

Vitality Gymnastics has more to offer than its name suggests, with a wide range of specialties including gymnastics, dance, tumbling and ninja. Help your children explore their passions with a free introductory class this season.

Picasa

Mistletoe Market

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Grove City without the Mistletoe Market. Scheduled for the first Saturday in December from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the market offers visitors the chance to leisurely walk Town Center streets and shop local businesses along with unique one-of-a-kind vendors inside city hall and Grove City Brewing Co.

Sweet Treats

You can't have a holiday celebration without dessert and Capital City Cakes offers a local selection of sweet treats perfect for the season. Stop in the Town Center bakery for cookies, cakes, cannolis and more – not to mention service that makes you feel like you're a part of the family. www.capitalcitycakesoh.com

Bonus Bites

Treat yourself and others with this holiday gift card special from Cimi's Bistro at Pinnacle Golf Club. If you spend $100 in gift cards you'll get a $20 bonus.