Follow this tour of historical homes through Grove City

Editor’s note: The next several issues will highlight various housing options in Grove City including apartments, condominiums, suburban neighborhoods and rural homes.

A number of existing older homes in Grove City were built during the Civil War era, leaving behind traces of history for current residents to discover.

One of these stands beside the Grove City Public Library on Grant Avenue. According to the late Earl R. Nicholson, local historian and public official, the private residence at 3407 Grant Ave. was built after the Civil War, making it one of the oldest residential houses still standing in Grove City Town Center.

The Grant Avenue house was restored by Diane and Frank Haimerl, formerly of Grove City. They purchased the property in 1998 and spent seven months restoring the historic landmark. The original owners were members of the Litzinger-Leach-Corzilius family.

Diane’s goal was to take the house back to its original appearance with a few upgrades. Part of the restoration involved removing, sanding and refinishing 18 interior solid wood doors. There were many coats of paint that had to be removed to expose the beautiful woodworking and ornate metal hinges. They also restored the working hand crank doorbell at the front entrance.

There are at least two other known houses that predate the Civil War. They include the Gantz Homestead, 2255 Home Road, and the Grant-Sawyer Home, 4126 Haughn Road. Both structures, built in the 1840s, are owned by the City of Grove City and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The structure that now houses offices for the Grove City United Methodist Church is another beautiful old home likely built around 1870, according to Steve Jackson, president of the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society. The church property at 2650 Columbus Street was part of the Leithart Farm as early as 1856.

The Leithart heirs sold the property in the mid-1950s to Rush and Opal Thomas who operated a fine dining restaurant and party house. It was later a doctor’s office before being purchased by the church.

Another house with historic heritage is one that once belonged to Bill England and his late wife, Jean Marlyn England. Nicholson said the brick house was originally built for William F. Breck and his wife, Elizabeth. It’s not clear exactly when the brick house was constructed but it is believed to have been built around the time a new wood plank toll road was under construction through Grove City.

× Expand Since the Leithart heirs sold the property in the mid-1950s, the structure has served as a fine dining restaurant, a doctor's office and now office space for the Grove City United Methodist Church.

According to research by Nicholson, the two-story Breck home, located at 3359 White Pl., may have been built as early as 1848. According to an old Columbus newspaper, Breck’s front porch had a clear view of the horse-drawn buggies, wagons and coaches that passed daily on Broadway, known then as the Columbus and Harrisburg Turnpike.

The Breck house originally had four square rooms. It was purchased in 1869 from Breck’s widow by the White family, whose descendants came to the United States in 1620 on the Mayflower.

James F. Hale is a historian with the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society.