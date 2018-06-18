EcoFest returns to make Grove City greener

× Expand Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Leave the car keys at home and grab your bike helmets; it’s time for Grove City’s EcoFest.

The festival, dedicated to bringing information about healthy living, is set for Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is EcoFest’s fourth year, and organizers are gearing up to bring endless information about sustainable living.

“Our mission has always been to create an awareness of healthy living, healthy community, and just bringing together different businesses and organizations that deal with sustainability,” says Linda Rosine, Grove City’s environmental supervisor.

EcoFest kicks off with the Bike with Mayor Ike event, sponsored by Mount Carmel Health, which is not a race but a family bike ride that usually ranges from six to eight miles. Depending on the speed of participants, the ride typically lasts 30 to 45 minutes.

The ride may be a little more exciting than those in past years, given that this year’s EcoFest focuses on bicycling.

Attendees will be able to see demonstrations from the Grove City bicycle police and Heritage Cycles. There will also be a free bike corral provided by Yay Bikes!, an organization dedicated to helping people safely use bikes for transportation. All participants are encouraged to bike or walk to EcoFest.

Children will be able to get their faces painted, as well as paint T-shirts courtesy of the Grove City Arts Council. The Southwest Franklin County Historical Society will teach children how to make rope, and Southwest Public Libraries will provide information about its summer reading program.

Kickmaster Footgolf will also be there to provide a large play area for the little ones. Footgolf is a combination of soccer and golf, and Kickmaster specializes in courses for the sport as well as other fun activities.

Little Theatre Off Broadway uses props that are reusable and recyclable, which it will bring to EcoFest as part of its demonstration.

There will even be beekeepers and other bee specialists to teach about the insects’ importance when it comes to sustainability.

For those who want to learn about a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle, there will also be booths manned Mount Carmel and other groups that can provide information on health and wellness. This includes Burn Within Yoga, a local Grove City yoga studio that works to bring yoga to everyone without intimidation.

Pitabilities, Iacobucci Wood-Fired Pizza and several other food vendors will be in attendance to feed the masses.

Other companies and organizations taking part include the Rain Brothers, Columbia Gas, AEP, Franklin County Metro Parks, National Wildlife Federation and Wild Ones.

Thanks to the substantial line-up of organizations involved, Rosine says EcoFest is able to cover a broad range of subjects. This includes how attendees can do their part when it comes to sustainability, as well as how to enjoy a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“How can we do our part from a sustainability standpoint as a resident, and then how do we keep ourselves healthy and make our community healthy?” says Rosine.

With attendance ranging from 1,800 to 2,000 people each year, it’s clear that Grove City residents are seeking out information on sustainability. The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

Though the event was held at Henceroth Park in previous years, featuring sustainable equipment such as solar lights and playground equipment made from recycled material, this year’s EcoFest will take place in downtown Grove City.

More information about EcoFest can be found at ecofest.grovecityohio.gov.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer.