News - CityScene Media Group announces magazine

CityScene Media Group, City of Grove City Announce Discover Grove City

Columbus, OH – CityScene Media Group, premier publisher of magazines in central Ohio, is excited to announce the newest addition to its line-up of top-notch magazines.

Discover Grove City Magazine, the official publication of the City of Grove City, will mail its very first issue to homes on June 15, 2018.

Like CityScene’s other community publications – Tri-Village, Dublin Life, Westerville, Pickerington and Healthy New Albany magazines – Discover Grove City Magazine will publish six times a year.

Issues of Discover Grove City Magazine will offer in-depth features, personality profiles, previews of upcoming events and much more. Each edition will also include The Source, the bimonthly programming guide for Grove City’s nationally accredited Parks and Recreation Department.

“We are thrilled to add Discover Grove City Magazine to our roster,” said CityScene President and CEO Kathy Gill. “Grove City is one of central Ohio’s most exciting communities, and we look forward to keeping residents up to speed and letting them know about interesting stories right in their back yard.”

“Discover Grove City Magazine offers us a fantastic means by which to get our message out to the residents of our wonderful city,” said Grove City Mayor Ike Stage. “We’re happy to partner with an organization, CityScene Media Group, that is known for its high standards of quality and commitment to the communities it serves.”

