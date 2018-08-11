Check out these upcoming autumn-themed events

Halloween and harvest decorations line the streets, the smell of a bonfire lingers in the air and it’s time once again to dig in the back of the closet for those pumpkin-carving tools. Fall is here, and that means Grove City’s beloved fall events are on the horizon. Whether you’re a lover of history, the arts or just enjoy celebrating for the sake of celebration, mark your calendar for these family friendly occasions.

Oktoberfest

Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 6 in Town Center

www.gcrotaryoh.com

The first to kick off Grove City’s fall events is, coincidentally, the newest tradition of the three. Paying homage to Grove City’s deep German heritage, the Oktoberfest event, which is run by the Grove City Rotary Club, is for lovers of all things craft beer, fall-themed festivities and delicious German food.

“They have two main activities; one is a stein-holding contest for adults, and a nail-driving event for the kids,” says Fahy. “Driving a nail into wood – kids love that game every year. It’s crazy.”

In just three years, Grove City’s Oktoberfest has become a hit. For the first time, the event will be held in Town Center and trailers will be set up throughout the festival area so attendees can watch football. However, the core of the event will remain the same; delicious local craft beer will be on tap and, of course, mouth-watering bratwursts and cream puffs from Hofbrauhaus Columbus.

Oktoberfest offers fun and games for visitors of all ages.

Old-Time Harvest Day

1-5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Century Village in Fryer Park

GroveCityOhio.gov

For lovers of history – and, specifically, Grove City’s history – Old-Time Harvest Day is a must-attend. Hosted by the City of Grove City and the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society, the event showcases what it was like to live in Grove City 150 years ago. Wagon rides, costumed reenactors and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages make this a unique event not just in Grove City, but throughout Ohio.

Head over to Fryer Park to experience Grove City as it was when its first settlers arrived. From leather tooling and soap making to butter churning and blacksmithing, the Old-Time Harvest Day combines education with fun.

“There’s a sense of fellowship,” says City of Grove City community relations specialist Karen Fahy. “This is my favorite event. … You can do everything from make rope to husk corn to roll down a hill – it’s just different in terms of playing games and doing activities.”

Stop by Old-Time Harvest Day with the family for education and fun.

Arts in the Alley

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16 in Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

A Grove City institution, Arts in the Alley celebrates its 39th year bringing artists near and far to the city, showcasing all of the best and latest creations right in Town Center. The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce hosts this dazzling event, where visitors can buy and sell art, enjoy local music and check out the community parade. Between 30,000 and 40,000 people descend upon Grove City each year for this event – and for good reason.

This year, Arts in the Alley will showcase more than 100 juried artist and crafter booths, and creators can look forward to several awards including a People’s Choice Award and the Easel Award, which is for the piece of art that best represents Grove City.

“Arts in the Alley is our largest event, and it brings a number of visitors because of the artists that come from out of town,” says Fahy. “It’s a time to gather, to reconnect with community members and family members.”

NEAL C. LAURON Arts in the Alley kicks off its 39th year with a community parade.

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.