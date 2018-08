Calendar | Grove City | September/October 2018

Sept. 1

Grove City Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 3

Last Day of the Season at The Big Splash

11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Big Splash Family Aquatic Center

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 5

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Sept. 6

Evans Center Fall Health & Wellness Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 15-16

39th annual Arts in the Alley

Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parade Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 21-Oct. 7

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Disaster! The Musical

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sept. 22

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village in Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 22

Community Club's Harvest Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Intersection of Broadway and Park Street

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Sept. 22

Arts Council Fall Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bethel Lutheran Church

4501 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecityartscouncil.org

Sept. 27-Oct. 31

Fall Fun Days

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Circle S Farms

9015 London Groveport Rd.

www.circlesfarm.com

Sept. 29

Jackson Township Fall Cleanup

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jackson Township Administration Building

3756 Hoover Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 30

Run the Trails

8 a.m.-noon

Scioto Grove Metro Park

5172 Jackson Pike

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Oct. 5

Evans Center Open House

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Oct. 6

Brian Davis Memorial “We Get To” Run for a Reason 5K

9:30-11 a.m.

Grove City Christian School

4750 Hoover Rd.

www.runsignup.com

Oct. 6

Grove City Rotary Club presents Oktoberfest

noon-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center Promenade

www.gcrotaryoh.com

Oct 7.

Old-Time Harvest Day

1-5 p.m.

Century Village in Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Oct. 11

Open Enrollment Medicare Resource Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

October 20

The Super FUN Run: A 5K for Heroes

8 a.m.

Jackson Middle School

2271 Holton Rd.

www.vito5k.com

October 28

Fall Fest

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

3752 Broadway

www.facebook.com/olphgrovecity

Oct. 31

Boo Off Broadway

6-8 p.m.

Grove City Town Center Promenade

www.GoveCityOhio.gov

Oct. 31

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov