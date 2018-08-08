Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | Sept./Oct. 2018

The Christmas Day Kitten

By James Herriot

From his experience as a veterinarian, Herriot tells the story of a special Christmas gift a woman and her Basset hounds received from a stray cat. A charming tale about the holiday spirit.

Last Stop on Market Street

By Matt de la Peña

Riding the bus with his grandmother, young CJ comes to see the beauty in what’s around him in this 2016 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Book and Newbery Medal Recipient.

Ribsy

By Beverly Cleary

In the final Henry Huggins book, Henry’s dog Ribsy ends up on his own crazy and funny adventure.

Animals in the House: A History of Pets and People

By Sheila Keenan

Want to know about pets throughout history? How about famous pets and famous pet owners? Then this is the book for you.

Sunny Side Up

By Jennifer Holm

Ten-year-old Sunny Lewin has been sent to Florida to live with her grandfather for the summer. This graphic novel is full of charming adventures, but also raises some serious, heartfelt questions.

We Were Liars

By E. Lockhart

Creepy intrigue and family dynamics are prevalent in this story of four friends on a private island who find drama, mystery, romance and tragedy.

A Discovery of Witches

By Deborah Harkness

This series brilliantly blends romance, fantasy, and history. The story is complex but engaging, and the characters are varied and well-drawn.

Shake

By Carli Davidson

This small volume is a hilarious photograph collection of dogs mid-shake. It’s heartwarming and a little gross, with all the flying drool, but definitely worth a look for dog-lovers or just anyone looking for a laugh.

Susie’s Senior Dogs

By Erin Stanton

This is a heartwarming collection of “happily ever after” adoption stories about senior dogs and the families they join.

Abhorsen

By Garth Nix

This series is set in the well-developed dark and magical Old Kingdom where Charter mages and Free mages fight for control. The characters in the series are well-drawn, including the animal companions who play key roles in moving the story forward.

Southern Sisters Mystery: Murder on a Girls' Night Out

By Anne George

Patricia Ann and Mary Alice are a hoot in this series. The relationship between these senior sisters is priceless. The first book starts with the sisters investigating the murder at the “Skoot ‘N Boot” country western bar. This is laugh-out-loud funny!