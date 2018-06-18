Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | July/August 2018

All the Odes

By Pablo Neruda

This book is a celebration of the everyday, of the food we seem to digest without thought, and the appreciation, and humor, of finding joy in the small things. It is a reminder to look, to feel, and to listen to what even a tomato might have to say about the human condition.

Sweet & Simple, Dessert for Two

By Christina Lane

Empty-nester? Living alone? No need to feel left out, especially when you can easily bake sweet treats that are just the right size for one (or two) people. Scaled down and scrumptious!

One Bowl Baking

By Yvonne Ruperti

This is a book of recipes that can be made in a single bowl, meaning more time eating goodies and less time doing dishes.

A Fork in the Road

Lonely Planet (edited by James Oseland)

This book is full of intriguing short stories by authors, chefs and TV personalities. Each story details the author’s world travels and the role food played in the experiences.

Wine Folly

By Madeline Puckette and Justin Hammack

Ever wonder what to eat with which wine? No more worries; this “wine bible” for the 21st century offers a candid and practical approach for novices and pros, helping to pair the perfect food with the perfect wine.

Vegan Cupcakes Take Over the World: 75 Dairy-Free Recipes for Cupcakes That Rule

By Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero

Even if you aren’t pursuing a vegan diet, you might have family or friends who are. This book is a delicious way to make sure everyone is happy at dessert time.

A Charmed Pie Shoppe Mystery Series

By Ellery Adams

This series merges magic, mystery and baking – a fun combination that always has the reader guessing. It’s a very light read that also includes fantastic recipes.

We Are Okay

By Nina LaCour

The past lingers and haunts in this young adult novel about two college-aged friends who reunite over winter break and try to repair the distance between them. This book reflects on friendship, loneliness, grief and family, and resonates strongly with anyone who has felt lost and alone.

The Stars My Destination

By Alfred Bester

In a future when humanity has colonized other planets and developed personal teleportation, Gully Foyle swears revenge against the ship that left him in space to die. Exciting classic sci-fi.

The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle

By Haruki Murakami

Searching for his wife’s missing cat is only the beginning of the surreal, dangerous, sometimes humorous odyssey undertaken by the aimless, unemployed Toru Okada.