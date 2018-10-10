Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | Nov./Dec. 2018

A Quilter's Holiday

By Jennifer Chiaverini

In the 15th book of the Elm Creek Quilts series, the quilt club is celebrating Thanksgiving by reviving an old family tradition of gratitude. This holiday tale weaves together stories from the present and the past, seamlessly taking the reader on a poignant Thanksgiving adventure. The entire series makes the reader want to learn how to quilt as they journey through history.

The Christmas Wassail

By Kate Sedley

In the midst of celebrating the 12 holy days between Christmas and the start of year 1484, Roger Chapman solves the murders of two of Bristol’s most prominent citizens. Mummers, Masks, Ale and Cakes. Waes Hael!

Peterson’s Holiday Helper

By Valerie Peterson

Whatever your drinking style – light, heavy, or not at all – Holiday Helper will put you in a jolly mood. Full of vintage photographs, snappy repartee and easy-to-make recipes, this book helps to make the season merry and bright.

My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday StoriesEdited by Stephanie Perkins

Twelve short stories with a focus on winter holidays and each with a happy ending. These stories will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.

Krampus: The Yule LordBy Gerald Brom

A twisted fairy tale about Santa and his enemy Krampus, an ancient trickster demon. If you’re looking for a non-traditional Christmas story, this is it.

Let It Snow: Three Holiday RomancesBy John Green, Lauren Myracle & Maureen Johnson

Three separate but interconnected holiday stories about friendship, love and lots of snow.

The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through ScienceBy J. Kenji López-Alt

This cookbook, written by the culinary director of SeriousEats.com, is a great resource to consult before cooking something new. His instructions and recommendations can be exacting, but they provide great results.

The Little World of Humongo Bongo

By George A. Romero

Romero, best known for making zombie movies, wrote this charming yet cynical fable about a giant creature on another planet and the tiny people he tries to coexist with. The narrative is straightforward and allegorical, as fear and greed result in unnecessary conflict and the squandering of natural resources.

One Good Deed: 365 Days of Trying to be Just a Little Bit Better

By Erin McHugh

Every day for one year, writer Erin McHugh performed one good deed, doing her best to help someone else. After reading of her efforts in this charming and funny book, you’ll be inspired to try to improve the world.

By Eowyn Ivey

Jack and Mabel live in the harsh Alaskan countryside during the brutal winter of 1920 when they find a girl who lives alone in the woods. Is she real? Is she human? Regardless, they come to love her as their own daughter, and the results are beautiful, sad and magical in this adult fairy tale.