Columbus Symphony Seeks Original Compositions by Ohioans for SCORE WITH THE COLUMBUS SYMPHONY

The Columbus Symphony, in collaboration with the Johnstone Fund for New Music, has launched an innovative new project to support and feature the compositional talent of Ohio—SCORE with the Columbus Symphony!

Composers of any age that are from Ohio, current residents of Ohio, or current students in Ohio are invited to submit an original composition for consideration. Works selected for participation will be prepared by the Columbus Symphony in a private rehearsal on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, and then performed in a public rehearsal on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Both sessions will be conducted by Music Director Rossen Milanov.

Compositions must be submitted by September 15, 2018. Selected works will be announced on or about October 15, 2018. There is no fee to enter.

Entry Guidelines:

Open to composers who are from Ohio, current residents of Ohio, or current students in Ohio.

No age restriction.

One submission per composer.

Preexisting works are acceptable.

The following is the maximum instrumentation possible for submissions: 2222--4231--t+2--hp--str (10/8/6/5/4)

Concertos will not be considered.

Length of submissions should not exceed 15 minutes.

Composer attendance at both rehearsals is required.

Recordings of submitted scores are encouraged (midi realizations are acceptable).

Submitted scores will not be returned.

The number of works selected is at the discretion of the adjudicators.

All decisions by the adjudicators are final.

Submission Deadline: September 15, 2018.

Selection announcement: on or around October 15, 2018.

No entry fee

How to Submit:

Step 1 – Mail a printed score (postmarked by September 15, 2018) to:

Columbus Symphony

Attn: Call for Scores

55 East State Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Step 2 – By September 15, 2018, send an email to Coordinator Michael Rene Torres at torresmr282@gmail.com with a subject line of “CSO Call for Scores” and include the following

information:

Composer’s full name

Composer’s email address

Composition title

Composition instrumentation

Composition duration

A pdf score or dropbox link to a downloadable score (in addition to the printed/mailed score)

An optional link to a streaming audio file of the composition

Any additional questions regarding submission requirements, can be directed to Coordinator Michael Rene Torres at torresmr282@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.