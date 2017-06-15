Worthington Arts Festival is back on June 17-18

×

Columbus in the summer is flourishing with opportunities for artists to feature their work, and this weekend Worthington artists are showing their stuff.

The Worthington Arts Festival, which is celebrating its 25th year, will host more than 140 artists on June 17 and 18 at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center. The festival will feature dance, music and one of Central Ohio’s best fine arts and craft shows. The show is ranked in the top 200 by Sunshine Artist, America’s premier art and craft show magazine. It will be held on the lawn in front of the Arts Center.

After browsing the fine art and fine craft show, there are plenty of other activities to keep the whole family occupied. Classes in topics ranging from modern dance to origami are scheduled throughout the weekend. Demonstrations and open rehearsals are also scheduled that give visitors the chance to see artists at work. Children will enjoy art projects and games, all the while being exposed to fine art.

When it’s time to wind down, take a tour of the Ed Phillips and Juliette Montague exhibition that is currently on display inside the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center. Alternatively, check out the outdoor stage for the chance to catch some live music. Music genres ranging from American old time music to neo soul/funk will be heard. The Saturday line up consists of the Fantabulous Nights, Ira Twangs, the McConnell Chamber Chorale and New Pollution. On June 18, songwriters Eric Gnezda, RJ Cowdery, Anne E. DeChant and Keith Larson will take the stage.

The festival is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.worthingtonartsfestival.com.

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer.