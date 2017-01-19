Winter Beerfest celebrates craft beers Jan. 20-21

× Expand Photo courtesy of Byron Photography

Although the thought of a refreshing beer might bring to mind balmy summertime picnics or brisk autumn tailgates, that’s not to say a frosty, frothy drink is any less satisfying during Ohio’s wintry weather.

On Jan. 20-21, you can have your choice of more than 450 craft beers at the seventh annual Columbus Winter Beerfest, which is set to return to the Columbus Convention Center for the weekend.

Regular admission tickets, which include one-day entry to the festival from 8-11:30 p.m., 25 sample tickets and a 5-oz. souvenir beer mug, are $45 in advance and $55 day of. Early admission tickets, which offer 25 sample tickets, an 8-oz. souvenir mug and one-day access to the festival from 7-11:30 p.m. are $55 in advance and $65 day of.

Other special packages, two of which include a designated driver, range from $20 to $85.

Featuring more than 130 breweries from around the United States, Columbus Winter Beerfest invites guests to sample their way through an extensive list of stouts, ales, ciders and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Byron Photography

As the name suggests, beer is at the forefront of the two-night event, but Columbus Beerfest will also showcase food from local restaurants, live music and entertainment. On Friday from 7:30-8:30 p.m., guests can meet Greg Koch, co-founder of Escondido, California-based Stone Brewing Co. Special Stone brews will be available to sample on both nights, according to the festival’s Facebook page.

On Jan. 21, those itching to show off their facial hair flair can enter the second-annual Columbus Beerfest Beard and Mustache Competition, hosted by the Whiskermen Grooming Company. Interested participants can compete for first, second and third place in categories for beards and mustaches. A separate “BEER’d” category for brewery employees will also take place. There is no additional entry fee, but competitors must have a Jan. 21 ticket for Beerfest in order to enter. Registration is accepted until 8 p.m., when judging begins on the main stage.

Columbus Winter Beerfest is for ages 21 and over. Proceeds will benefit Animal Rescue Partners. Additional event and ticket information can be found on the Columbus Beerfest website.

