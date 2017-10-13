CityScene Nov. 2017 Launch Party - YOU'RE INVITED

×

Join the Fun

What: CityScene Magazine's November 2017 launch party and holiday celebration

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Miller's Ale House, 1201 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212

Why: To celebrate the launch of CityScene Magazine's November issue and win great prizes!

Will You Win?

Join the CityScene team at Miller's Ale House on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the November issue and try your luck with one of our many door prizes! Free drinks, apps and prizes, including CityScene's Annual Holiday Gift Basket, await. Door prize winners will be announced every 15 minutes beginning at 5:45, so increase your chances of winning by coming early and staying late!

The Gift of Giving

Bring toiletries and canned goods and join CityScene in supporting Star House Foundation and the Mid-Ohio Foodbank! Each person will receive one ticket for door prizes and the CityScene Annual Holiday Gift Basket for just coming, but get a second ticket and double your chances to win by bringing a donation!

The Gift of Receiving

At 7 p.m., the big winner will be announced! CityScene's Annual Holiday Gift Basket is valued at over $500, so you can't miss this! Keep checking back here to see new additions to the basket and to stay updated on all news on the November launch party. Winners must be present to receive prizes. Door prize winners will be re-entered into the drawing for the Annual Holiday Gift Basket.

This is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season!

× 1 of 3 Expand FireFly American Bistro × 2 of 3 Expand hiku × 3 of 3 Expand Powerslayer Prev Next

CityScene's Annual Holiday Gift Basket will include: