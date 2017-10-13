CityScene Nov. 2017 Launch Party - YOU'RE INVITED

Join the Fun
What: CityScene Magazine's November 2017 launch party and holiday celebration
When: Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Miller's Ale House, 1201 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212
Why: To celebrate the launch of CityScene Magazine's November issue and win great prizes!
Will You Win?
Join the CityScene team at Miller's Ale House on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the November issue and try your luck with one of our many door prizes! Free drinks, apps and prizes, including CityScene's Annual Holiday Gift Basket, await. Door prize winners will be announced every 15 minutes beginning at 5:45, so increase your chances of winning by coming early and staying late!
The Gift of Giving
Bring toiletries and canned goods and join CityScene in supporting Star House Foundation and the Mid-Ohio Foodbank! Each person will receive one ticket for door prizes and the CityScene Annual Holiday Gift Basket for just coming, but get a second ticket and double your chances to win by bringing a donation!
The Gift of Receiving
At 7 p.m., the big winner will be announced! CityScene's Annual Holiday Gift Basket is valued at over $500, so you can't miss this! Keep checking back here to see new additions to the basket and to stay updated on all news on the November launch party. Winners must be present to receive prizes. Door prize winners will be re-entered into the drawing for the Annual Holiday Gift Basket.
This is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season!
FireFly American Bistro
hiku
Powerslayer
CityScene's Annual Holiday Gift Basket will include:
- Shadowbox Live ticket vouchers
- Gift card to The Copious Restaurant
- Year-long membership to COSI
- The Powerslayer blu smart wall charger
- The hiku shopping button
- Gift card to FireFly American Bistro restaurant
- Cheryl's Cookies gift basket
- Oils from the Oilerie Columbus
- Gift card to City Barbeque
- Gift card to La Scala Restaurant
- Chocolate assortment from Pure Imagination Chocolatier
- Tickets to the 2017 Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival