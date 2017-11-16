Underwater Bubble Show transforms Lincoln Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Underwater Bubble Show

This Sunday, world-famous Latvian touring theater act, B – The Underwater Bubble Show, is stopping by Columbus, transforming the Lincoln Theatre into an undersea wonderland through a show that blends drama, mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, contortionism, sand art and magic.

B – The Underwater Bubble Show is inspired by elements of childhood fairytales like Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan, but twists the classic coming-of-age narrative of those stories, and applies it to an adult character instead. The show follows Mr. B, an office worker who feels bogged down by the speed and stress of everyday life. One day, he discovers a little aquarium that appears inside his briefcase, and enters Bubblandia, an alternate, underwater world.

“Mr. B represents each of us,” says co-creator and director, Enrico Pezzoli. “His transformation is a journey which each of us could take. Everyone dreams about the possibilities of taking a break to sit, relax and simply daydream.”

Developed over the course of two years, the show debuted in October 2011, with a pair of shows in Italy. Since then, B – The Underwater Bubble Show has toured major theatres all across Europe and Asia. Last year, it toured the U.S. for the first time, selling out nearly three-quarters of their performances over their two-month tour.

The Columbus show will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, and will take place at the Lincoln Theatre at 769 E. Long Street.Tickets are $26.50 and $36.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St. or at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (614) 469-0939 or at (800) 475-3000.

