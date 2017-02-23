TWIG's Westy Open returns to Columbus Feb. 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nationwide Children's Hospital

This Saturday, Feb. 25, witness an exciting day of paddle tennis throughout Columbus in benefit of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Westy Open Paddle Tennis Tournament returns this weekend. Anyone, no matter their skill at paddle tennis, is welcome to participate at this coed tournament. It’s all about having fun and raising money to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital; or, feel free to watch some of the best platform tennis players around Columbus. Paddle tennis is similar to traditional tennis, but the paddle tennis court is smaller, the net is lower and it is played with a solid paddle rather than a racquet.

The event benefits Big Lots Behavioral Health Services at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is organized by TWIG 3, an auxiliary of the hospital. The organization plans several different fundraising events throughout the year, such as Pumkinpalooza and the annual TWIG Bazaar. All of the events organized by TWIG (Together With Important Goals) raise money for various improvements in patient care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The tournament will be held at three different country and tennis clubs throughout Columbus – Elysium Tennis, Scioto Country Club and the Lakes Golf & Country club – and players will be divided among the locations by skill level. All are invited to join at the Fox in the Snow Café for an after party. After a full day of games, get ready to relax with an evening of music, drinks and delicious appetizers.

TWIG of Nationwide Children’s Hospital was founded in 1916, and has since raised more than $28 million supporting patient care, education and research at Children’s. The groups of women throughout central Ohio have a goal of providing high-quality care to all children and families, regardless of their income and ability to pay.

