Twenty One Pilots’ Tour de Columbus storms the city

For the first time since winning a Grammy Award earlier this year in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their No. 1 hit single “Stressed Out,” Columbus natives Twenty One Pilots are returning home.

After touring around the world nonstop for the past two years on their Emotional Roadshow World Tour in support of their multi-platinum album Blurryface, Twenty One Pilots has decided to end their tour here in Columbus to show their appreciation for the community and fans who have supported them throughout their rise to fame with a medley of intimate and large-scale performances.

This week, the duo has be headlining their own weeklong mini tour dubbed the Tour de Columbus. Fans can catch the final two performances this weekend taking place Saturday, June 24 at the Nationwide Arena and Sunday, June 25 at The Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center.

As part of the Tour de Columbus the duo performed throughout the week at different local music venues to sold-out crowds. The group initially only planned to perform at smaller venues, but the shows sold out so quickly that they extended the Tour de Columbus. They started off on June 20 at the Basement, then June 21 at The Newport, and another show at Express Live! on June 22. The Schottenstein Center show has sold out, but tickets are still available for the June 22 show at Nationwide Arena.

Made up of members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, Twenty One Pilots have released two top-selling albums, the platinum certified Vessels in 2013 and the 3x platinum certified Blurryface in 2015. Both albums are available in stores and on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal.

