Trans-Siberian Orchestra ends 2017 tour in Columbus

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is well-known for its incredible light show, intermingling of rock and traditional music, and Christmas tours. Once again, the TSO brings its tour to Columbus on Dec. 30, this year with its tour the Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More.

TSO was established in 1993 as a Christmas-focused band, and that goal has been realized. The TSO now boasts six studio albums and has sold over 10 million albums. Though regulars of the Christmas tour know what to expect from the TSO – grand lights, grand sound and a grand show – this tour is undoubtedly different than any before; not just due to what’s new, but a void, as well: the death of original TSO founder Paul O’Neill.

O’Neill died in April, and though the TSO won’t be the same without him, they announced in June that they would still continue on with the tour in O’Neill’s legacy and honor. Because Columbus is the last stop on the tour on Dec. 30, the Nationwide Arena audience can expect the show to contain a mix of poignancy as well as the heavy, thumping rock that the TSO has become known for.

The TSO is dripping in accolades and acknowledgments. Billboard ranked TSO as one of the Top 25 Touring Artists of the last decade. The TSO is also the first band to go straight to arenas, never having opened for another artist and never having played in a club.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 30 at 3 and 8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.