The Columbus Dance Theatre ends season June 2-3

Tim Veach creates a theatrical twist on a classic tale.

The Columbus Dance Theatre is ending their 19th Anniversary season with The Three Musketeers at the Lincoln Theatre. Veach, Columbus Dance Theatre’s artistic director, choreographer and dancer, creates a high-energy ballet that coincides with a live string ensemble under the baton of Jason Hiester. The performance will wrap up Columbus Dance Theatre’s 2016-17 season.

Columbus Dance Theatre takes on the tale of a man who travels to Paris to join the Musketeers of the Guard. Prior to officially joining the guard, he befriends three of the Musketeers of the Guard, and the quartet pursues adventures throughout Paris. The original novel, Les Trois Mousquetaires, published in 1844 by Alexandre Dumas, one of the most widely read French authors of all time.

Veach has made the performance an exciting whirlwind of sword fights, plot twists and, of course, the incredible ballet dancing that Columbus Dance Theatre is known for. The show will keep even longtime lovers of the original wondering what will happen next, and will transform the audience of the Lincoln Theatre to France in the 17th century through amazing sets designed by Kathy and Ricky Gonzalez.

“This is a production that will bring the company and the school together,” says Tim Veach. We always love this moment each year where all the parts of Columbus Dance Theatre converge to make great art in our community.”

This family-friendly ballet will be performed in two acts, which will last 90 minutes and includes an intermission. Whether you are a long time ballet enthusiast or you have never attended a ballet, there will be plenty of excitement that everyone will enjoy.

The Columbus Dance Theatre will have about 80 students come together to create an incredible season finale that will leave the audience wanting more, and is an important part of the production.

The performance will take place on Friday, June 2 and Saturday the 3 in the Lincoln Theatre. Friday’s performance will begin at 8 p.m., and Saturday will have one at 3 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.. Tickets are available online at www.columbusdancetheatre.com, or you can call 614-849-0227. The cost is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for students.

Jake Nerone is a contributing writer.