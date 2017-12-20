The Short North’s final Wrap It Up Saturdaze Dec. 23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bailey Rose Photography and the Short North Alliance

Still procrastinating on buying holiday gifts for friends and loved ones? Don’t panic – the Short North has you covered.

On Dec. 9 and 16, the Short North has featured its Wrap It Up Saturdaze event in conjunction with the Dress for Success STYLE UP Pop Up Shop. The twin events are helping last-minute shoppers find the best local gifts for the holidays – or for shoppers to treat themselves to a fantastic, unique gift.

The Short North Wrap It Up Saturdaze will feature its last event on Dec. 23, just two days before Christmas for those who still haven’t found the perfect gift. The district will also relieve the stress of wrapping. Shop all day in the Short North’s wealth of retail options, then stop by the Holiday Headquarters at 873 N. High St. from noon to 6 p.m. and have your gifts wrapped free.

The holiday isn’t also for purchasing gifts, but for giving back, as well. The Short North has teamed up with Dress for Success, a local organization that hails 10 years of experience providing women with tools for workplace readiness and employment retention. The organization will be on-site at the Wrap It Up Saturdaze, accepting new or gently-used clothing and jewelry.

Also through Dress for Success, a STYLE UP Pop Up Shop will feature a collection of women’s fashion, including apparel from Happy Go Lucky Her.

As for the cherry on top, Santa Claus will be at the Holiday Headquarters for pictures from noon to 4 p.m. The Short North Wrap It Up Saturdaze is the perfect event to finish off the holiday shopping season, with a day of shopping, giving and pictures with Santa.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.