Looking for a way to chill out and witness award-winning Christian entertainment?

Both wishes can be granted by attending Winter Jam Tour Spectacular at the Jerome Schottenstein Center this Saturday, Jan. 20.

The headliner for Winter Jam 2018 will be Christian rock band Skillet (“Comatose,” “Sick of It”). Since 1996, the band has produced nine albums, receiving two Grammy nominations. When they take the stage Saturday, the nominee of three 2017 Billboard Music Awards won’t disappoint.

Winter Jam features a variety of Christian entertainment including musicians, comedians and influential speakers. This 46-city U.S. tour, presented by Holt International, includes the Grammy nominated Building 429, comedian John Crist, speaker Nick Hall and many others. In addition to these inspirational artists, the Pre-Jam Party will feature singer/songwriter Mallory Hope, worship artist Dan Bremnes and artist Westover.

Inspired by a single show in 1995, Winter Jam provides its viewers with a number of Christian-based acts that are sure to inspire those who attend. Christian band NewSong can be credited with the creation of this powerful event, and has led Winter Jam to become a launch pad for many up-and-coming Christian entertainers throughout the past 20 years.

Hear all of these influential entertainers for yourself when they take the stage at the 2018 Winter Jam Tour Spectacular on Saturday Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and attendees can also take part in the Pre-Jam Party as they arrive. There are no pre-sale tickets, only a requested donation of $15 at the door. More information on Winter Jam 2018 can be found by clicking here.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.