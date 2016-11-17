Holiday Hoopla and 25 years of the Santa Babies

× Expand The Santa Babies. Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

Starting Nov. 17, Shadowbox Live presents the opening acts of Holiday Hoopla 2016, but that’s not all. This year is the 25th anniversary of the classic seasonal trio, the Santa Babies. A silly lounge-style holiday act that is, “so bad it is good,” says Shadowbox, features Stacie Boord, Julie Klein and Stephanie Shull.

“People just love the Santa Babies,” says Klein, who plays Dixie, the cynical and sexual leader of the trio. “What started out as this very silly little experiment has become an integral piece of some families’ holiday tradition.”

Shull plays Dorothy, the very earnest and most serious of the trio, while Boord’s character, Dolly, bounces around stage innocently and is hilariously oblivious.

Holiday Hoopla mixes sketch comedy with seasonal music and has become tradition in Columbus throughout a quarter of a century. Though the Santa Babies aren’t new to Holiday Hoopla, the cornerstone act is sure to bring new surprises this year with an anniversary performance like no other.

The Santa Babies aren’t the only loved characters returning to the show. Shadowbox Live also announced that another favorite will take the black box stage, but that ticketholders will have to come to see who it is.

Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla 2016, opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m., and running Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 & 10:30 p.m. through Nov. 26. Beginning Nov. 29, Holiday Hoopla will run Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 & 10:30 p.m. through Dec. 23. Additional performances on Dec. 19 and 26 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For more information and reservations, call the Shadowbox Live Box Office at 614-416-7625 or go online at www.shadowboxlive.org.

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer.