The Price is Right Live at the Palace Theatre Feb. 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

Winning a luxury vacation, high-tech appliances or even a new car is not far from reach this weekend. So, brush up on your gaming skills and “come on down” to the Palace Theatre Feb. 10 for The Price is Right Live hosted by Jerry Springer.

As the longest-running television game show, The Price is Right features games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel. Now, for more than 10 years, this classic game show has been on the road to provide a non-televised stage experience. Over the years, more than $12 million in cash and prizes have been awarded to guests, and approximately 1.7 million tickets have been sold for the live show.

The evening can’t go on without an amazing host. Jerry Springer, presenter of the long-running The Jerry Springer Show, will be coming to Columbus to host The Price is Right Live. Springer’s resume doesn’t end with The Jerry Springer Show, however. In 1977, Springer was elected mayor of Cincinnati, he has studied law, is an award-winning newscaster and is a country musician with an album under his belt.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $35 to $53 at the CAPA Ticket Center or online. Guests 18 years or older can register three hours prior to the live show to have a chance to be a contestant and play the classic games for cash and prizes.

With a beautiful venue and a big-name host, The Price is Right Live will be a thrilling show for attendees of all ages. For more information on tickets, the show or being a contestant visit www.capa.com or www.priceisrightlive.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.