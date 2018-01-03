× Expand Photo by Alastair Muir

Surrender to your darkest dreams, leave all your thoughts of the world you knew before, close your eyes, and, well, you get the point. The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Ohio Theatre from Jan. 3-14, offering you a chance to listen to “The Music of the Night,” among all the other much-loved numbers by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This new production by Cameron Mackintosh promises new special effects, scenic and lighting designs, staging, and choreography, but will of course feature all of the beauty of the original production.

The story, adapted from the 1910 novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux, follows the secretive titular phantom who harasses audiences and performers at the Paris Opera House. He begins to fall for the beautiful young performer Christine Daaé, and though she herself seems destined to a long-time friend from her past, she can’t help but feel drawn to the phantom. The play is both romantic and mysterious, thrilling and, at times, scary.

Phantom opened in London’s West End in 1986 and on Broadway in 1988. The original Broadway production was nominated for a whopping 10 Tony Awards, and took home seven. In 2004, the play was adapted into a film by Joel Schumacher, with Andrew Lloyd Webber returning to the scene as composer.

Catch The Phantom of the Opera at the Ohio Theatre at various times Jan. 3-14. Tickets are available through the CAPA Ticket Office, all Ticketmaster outlets or by clicking here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.