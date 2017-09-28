The Ohio Theatre welcomes John Cleese Sept. 30

×

× Expand Photo courtesy Mills Entertainment

In the realm of absurdist comedy and satire, one name rises above the rest: John Cleese.

Between his trademark physical comedy in the Ministry of Silly Walks sketch and his surreal, nonsensical screenwriting with British comedy group Monty Python, Cleese has certainly made a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

This Saturday, the Ohio Theatre is welcoming comic legend John Cleese to the stage for a memorable evening of laughter and live audience Q&A. Following a full-length screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Cleese will come onstage and share some of his life stories before opening the floor to live questions from the audience.

Best known on the big screen for his role as Sir Lancelot in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Cleese has since continued his work in film, television, screenwriting and comedy. In addition to his work on Cheers, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Will & Grace and Emmy-nominated TLC documentary The Human Face with John Cleese, some of his small screen films are Silverado, The Out-of-Towners, Rat Race and Kenneth Branagh’s Frankenstein.

Aside from screenwriting and acting, Cleese also recently published an autobiography called So, Anyway… documenting his first thirty years of life as a comedian in the making. According to The New York Times, the memoir is “a bit like having a long lunch with an amiable, slightly loony uncle. Who also happens to be John Cleese.”

Cleese is currently touring the U.S., sharing stories of his life and answering questions live on stages all around the country. He will be in Columbus this Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre on 39 E. State St.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include a photo opportunity with Cleese. Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster, in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre or by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information, visit the CAPA website here.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.