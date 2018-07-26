Ohio State Fair hosts phenomenal acts July 25-Aug. 5

× Expand Trevor Noah. Photo by Paul Mobley.

The Ohio State Fair is just around the corner and many amazing acts will be coming to its stage, including the Beach Boys, TLC and Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show.

As always, the fair will be hosted at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, and begins Wednesday, July 25 and ends Sunday, Aug. 5. The fair will feature an amazing concert series, nearly 200 food vendors, educational opportunities, rides and more!

The fair is rightfully boasting an incredible variety of performers over the course of the next two weeks. Other acts include Jeff Dunham, Reba McEntire, Brothers Osbourne, Cheap Trick and Styx. A full list of acts can be found at www.ohiostatefair.com. Free live music runs through the entire weekend.

The Ohio State Fair was first held just outside of Cincinnati in 1850 but was moved to Columbus the next year. It moved cities for almost 30 years before finally settling in at the Ohio Expo Center in 1886. Some of the fair’s greatest traditions followed shortly after, like the introduction of the butter sculpting contest in the early 1900s. Since then, butter has been shaped into everything from a Furby to John Glenn. Nothing has stuck quite as well as the butter cow, first sculpted in 1903, becoming a tradition for years to come.

Tickets range from $15-$65 depending on the show and the seats. Tickets purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/ohiostatefair include admission to the fair. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.