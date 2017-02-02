The Little Mermaid is now showing at the Ohio Theatre

× Expand Mark Kitaoka

Enter a dazzling world of mermaids, princes and sorceresses at 5th Avenue Theatre’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Playing at the Ohio Theatre through Feb. 5, this production of the Broadway hit is a delightful spectacle of color and music meant to draw the audience into an underwater world, if only for a little while.

Ariel, played by Diana Huey, is just a finned girl looking for a chance to explore dry land on two feet. This determined mermaid fights against the wishes of her father, King Triton, and falls in love with the human Prince Eric, taking on Ursula’s many evil schemes over the course of the tale.

Everyone knows and loves the 1989 Disney movie of the same name, but this on-stage version brings the red-headed mermaid’s adventure to life. Through aerial performance, a bright blue, oceanic set design and costumes that trail behind the characters as they move, the stage is transformed into an underwater realm where audiences will feel as if they’re swimming through the sea as well.

Ariel’s story is not merely being retold on-stage, however. It also takes an in-depth look into many characters who were less significant in the film. In this account, even Ursula is given a chance to tell the audience of her many trials.

Of course, the beloved music of the Disney film will be revisited during the production, such as “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea,” but it will also include new songs by Alan Menkin, which are unique to this production.

The Little Mermaid premiered at the Ohio Theatre on Jan. 31 and will continue showing through Feb. 5. Tickets start at $29 at the CAPA Ticket Center and can be purchased by phone at (614)-469-0939. Tickets can also be purchased online through Ticketmaster.

