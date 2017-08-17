The Grove City EcoFest celebrates green Aug. 19

×

It’s good to be green, and this weekend, Grove City is celebrating being healthy and eco-friendly with EcoFest, taking place at the Grove City Town Center on Aug. 19.

The whole family can enjoy information booths, demonstrations, workshops and more in the themed zones throughout the town center. Children can have some hands-on fun at KidsZone, which will feature COSI Science Spot stations, DIY workshops from Home Depot, footgolf games and face painting.

At the art zone, attendees can paint t-shirts, vote in the Grove City Public Arts Program’s youth recycled sculpture competition and play life-size games of Jenga and Scrabble.

Get fit and stay healthy this fall with the help of the businesses and organizations at the health and wellness zone, which will feature information and activities surrounding kickboxing, yoga, massage therapy, lifestyle coaching and more.

Learn more about eco-conscious living in the sustainability zone, featuring information from AEP Ohio, Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks and the Grove City Tree Commission. Or, grab some grub from any of the many local vendors at the festival, including delicious food from Bubba’s Shaved Ice, City Scoops Ice Cream, Iacobacci Wood-Fire Pizza and Pitabilities.

In addition, guests are invited to browse a variety of unique and environmentally friendly products at the various artisan and vendor booths participating in the event, including eco-friendly cleaning, home and body products from Norwex, honey and skin care products from Hinton Apiaries, and more.

And last – but certainly not least – attendees have the opportunity to join Mayor Ike Stage on a family-friendly bike ride in historic Grove City Town Center. In-person registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m., and the ride starts at 9 a.m.

The Grove City EcoFest will take place at the city town center on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information visit the festival website online at ecofest.grovecityohio.gov.

