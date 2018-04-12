The Fab Four Beatles tribute performs April 14

× Expand Photo courtesy of APA

It may no longer be possible to the Beatles perform, but this weekend, you can see the next best thing.

The Beatles are back this weekend in Columbus as the Fab Four tribute band brings the English rock bands music back to life. The Emmy Award-winning group will perform their loving tribute to one of the most influential bands of all time.

CAPA presents the Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute on Saturday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre. The performance includes spot-on takes of all four members of the Beatles and Ed Sullivan, who will host the incredible stage show. Multiple iconic costume changes complete the tribute, representing every era of the band’s legendary career.

The Fab Four covers all the bases with a classic set list, including “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Hey Jude,” and more. Uncanny note-for-note live renditions will make the audience feel like they have transported back to the 1960s during the peak of Beatlemania.

The California-based tribute band was founded in 1997. The original group has performed together for the past 12 years. Beatles fans will have the chance to experience the closest thing to the real Beatles throughout the Fab Four tour.

The show begins at 7:30 at the Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. Tickets range from $25 to $50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available by phone if you call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. For more information on the tour and The Fab Four, visit www.thefabfour.com.

