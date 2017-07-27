Exhibit to rival a child’s bookshelf runs through Oct. 12

×

Korky Paul, "Professor Puffendorf's Secret Potions"

If beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, then children’s books illustrations are exquisite in the eyes of Dan Chudzinski.

Chudzinski is curator for the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, home to the most diverse collection of original artwork by children’s books illustrators. Now, an exhibition derived from the Mazza Museum’s collection can be found on display at the Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery.

The exhibition is called OHIO: The Start of it All. It features 60 original children’s book illustrations. The exhibition is free to the public and will be on display through October 14. Throughout its stay the gallery will also be hosting tours, a reception and daily hands-on activities appropriate for all ages.

Francis Chauncy

To kick off the exhibition, Chudzinski will be leading a single curator’s tour on Friday, July 28 from noon to 1 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity to see the art through Chudzinski’s eyes. A reception will also be held July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. The reception will have light refreshments, activities and live music by Andicus and Christopher Swanson.

A writing work shop will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Free tours are available July 31-Oct. 12. Group tours can be scheduled by emailing Mary Gray at mary.gray@oac.ohio.gov or by calling 614.728.2239.

The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information visit riffegallery.org.

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer.