The Dublin Arts Council brings back Sundays at Scioto

× Expand Popgun

Sundays at Scioto Schedule: June 10 – Popgun (Classic Rock)

June 17 – Hadden Sayers (Americana/Blues)

June 24 – The Labra Brothers (Latin Rock)

July 1 – ARKFOO and Kirstie Kraus (Pop/Country)

July 8 – HooDoo Soul Band (Funk/Soul)

July 15 – The Buzzard Kings (Vintage Heartland Rock)

July 22 – The Gothard Sisters (Celtic Folk-Pop)

July 29 – The McCartney Project (Paul McCartney Tribute). – Popgun (Classic Rock)– Hadden Sayers (Americana/Blues)– The Labra Brothers (Latin Rock)– ARKFOO and Kirstie Kraus (Pop/Country)– HooDoo Soul Band (Funk/Soul)– The Buzzard Kings (Vintage Heartland Rock)– The Gothard Sisters (Celtic Folk-Pop)– The McCartney Project (Paul McCartney Tribute).

This weekend, one of Dublin’s favorite summer series is back, cooling down Saturdays through the end of July.

From June 10 through July 29, come to the outdoor amphitheater located in the scenic Scioto Park every Sunday to see a variety of bands from local artists to national tourers. This Sunday will mark the beginning of the 35th Sundays at Scioto series that the Dublin Arts Council (DAC) has put together.

“Dublin Arts Council is pleased to bring these free Sunday evening concerts to our community each summer,” says DAC Executive Director David Guion. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to lounge on the grass overlooking the river and enjoy a fantastic variety of musical genres.”

The first band performing on this Sunday will be Popgun, a local band that has performed throughout central Ohio. Their set list will be filled with a variety of classic rock hits from David Bowie, Steely Dan, Queen and more.

The concert series is absolutely free with the opportunity to purchase dinner and desserts onsite each week. It is recommended that guests bring lawn chairs or blankets to the amphitheater.

Shows will go from 7-8:30 p.m. every Sunday until July 29.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.