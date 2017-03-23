Cbus Symphony performs Harry Potter March 25-26

×

× Expand Photo courtesy Harry Potter in Concert

It all began in 1997 with the first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, later published in the U.S. as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and almost instantly a worldwide wizard phenomenon was born. When the film of the first novel was released in 2001, crowds flocked to the theater and watched in wonder as the title opened and the now-classic tune, “Hedwig’s Theme,” began to play.

This weekend, on March 25-26, you can relive the magic of the first film on the big screen. This time around though the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will be performing every note of John Williams’ classic score live in synchronization with the entire film.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert began in 2016 by CineConert president and producer/conductor Justin Freer when he teamed up with Warner Bros. Freer wanted to create an experience to appreciate the award-winning music of the Harry Potter film franchise and since then he has described the concert as “an unforgettable event.”

You may be wondering though, what about the other films? Don’t worry. According to www.harrypotterinconcert.com, films one and two featuring live music have been produced and the remaining five films will be “coming soon.” Columbus tour dates have not been announced, but keep your fingers crossed.

The concert will be held at the Ohio Theatre on Saturday, March 25 at 2 and 8 p.m., and on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center or www.ticketmaster.com. For more information on tickets visit www.capa.com.

