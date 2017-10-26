The CMA showcases impressionism through Jan. 21

× Expand Paul Signac, Saint-Tropez, Fontaine des Lices, 1895

Featuring the vivid palettes of Signac and poignant brushwork of Monet, the Columbus Museum of Art’s newest exhibit charts the emergence of new artistic styles during turn-of-the-century France.

Beyond Impressionism reveals how 19th-century French artists interacted with the social and political tumult of their time, paying special attention to avant-garde artists and movements.

As the only U.S. museum set to host this exclusive exhibition, the Columbus Museum of Art has partnered with the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

“Our partnership with the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao allows us a rare opportunity to bring to Columbus a visually stunning and historically fascinating show. The underlying themes of political and social turmoil will no doubt resonate with today’s contemporary audiences,” says Executive Director Nannette V. Maciejunes.

× Expand Claude Monet, Nympheas, 1914

Beyond Impressionism is arranged into three sections, tracing the major Parisian art movements of neo-impressionism, symbolism and the Nabis, and the print culture of the 1890s. The exhibit captures artists’ departure from the naturalistic, spontaneous approach of impressionism and adoption of a new set of more structured, symbolic techniques.

The collection, on view from Oct. 21 to Jan. 21, boasts more than 120 paintings, drawings, prints and works on paper from some of the most prominent artists of the time. It showcases pieces by Pierre Bonnard, Maurice Denis, Maximillian Luce, Odilon Redon, Paul Signac, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Félix Vallotton, and even includes one of Claude Monet’s legendary water lilies paintings.

The Columbus Museum of Art is located at 480 E. Broad St. and open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Thursday evenings. Entrance to Beyond Impressionism is $6 in addition to the cost of regular museum admission. While the museum is free on Sundays and pay-what-you-want on Thursday evenings, entrance to Beyond Impressionism on those days is $6.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.