The Columbus Jazz Orchestra salutes the ladies of jazz

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will be honoring the centenary of America’s “first lady of song” Ella Fitzgerald from Feb. 2-5 in the debut of Ella Fitzgerald & the Great Ladies of Swing. The production is a part of the Orchestra’s Swingin’ with CJO series at the Southern Theatre.

Ella Fitzgerald held her last performance in 1993, finishing her 60 year career that awarded her 14 Grammy awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a National Medal of Arts amongst many other tributes. She is most recognized for songs such as “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got that Swing)” and her musical collaborations with legends Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and The Ink Spots.

The production will be celebrating Fitzgerald’s legacy through the performance of two renowned vocalists Nikki Parrott and Marva Hicks. Parrott, an Australian native, found her passion at the age of 15 playing the double bass and performing as a jazz vocalist. Since then, she has played regularly at the world’s top jazz festivals and venues. She was voted by Japan’s Swing Journal to be the best jazz vocalist in 2007 and 2008.

Marva Hicks is an American R&B singer and actress that has performed on Broadway in productions such as The Lion King and Motown the Musical, in addition to her experience as a world-tour backup vocalist for such greats as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston.

Take advantage of this moment to appreciate the lifelong works and incredible impact of Ella Fitzgerald, and many other powerful female singers of the Jazz Age by purchasing tickets available now through Ticketmaster starting at $25. Click here to learn more about the upcoming performance by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

