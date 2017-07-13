The Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s JazZoo series is back

× Expand Chuck Redd

This weekend at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, jazz will accompany the howls of wolves and the chatter of monkeys. JazZoo, an annual four-concert series, situates the Columbus Jazz Orchestra among the animals at the Water’s Edge Events Park. Now in its 12th summer season, JazZoo is a way to enjoy a wild night of music and friends.

On July 14, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Sing, Sing, Swing, a concert including swing hits by Stan Kenton, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and more. Come early to see the Columbus Youth Jazz Ensemble perform. Afterward, sit back and enjoy the music featuring guest vibraphonist, Chuck Redd, and the view of the O’Shaughnessy Reservoir from the water front location.

Seasoned musician Chuck Redd began performing internationally when he joined the Charlie Byrd Trio in 1980 at the age of 21. He is featured in more than 70 recordings, has served as the Artist-In-Residence at the Smithsonian Jazz Café in Washington, D.C. and currently teaches at the University of Maryland School of Music.

Over the next four weeks, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will also present shows The Ultimate American Songbook, Basie, Brubeck & Beyond and Rock & Jazz Hits of the ’70s & ’80s. Each show will follow opening entertainment and will feature guest musicians.

Tickets for a single event are $35 for an individual or $400 for a table of eight. Tickets for all four shows are $115 for an individual or $1400 for tables of eight. Catering options for tables are available.

For more information, please visit www.columbuszoo.org or call 614.724.3485.

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.