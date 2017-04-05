The Cbus Jazz Orchestra brings Soul Session April 6-9

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Jazz Arts Group Soul Session

Get ready to raise the roof this weekend with trumpets, gospel singers and impressive performances by jazz inspired artist in Soul Session: From Ray Charles to Whitney Houston.

Presented by the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus, Soul Session will be held at the Southern Theatre from Thursday, April 6 to Sunday, April 9.

Among the many talented performers will be Carmen Bradford, a former songstress for the renowned Count Basie Orchestra who has also previously performed with Columbus Jazz Orchestra. She is joined with Dave Powers, a two-time Emmy Award-winning composer, performer and pianist who has been a Columbus resident for more than 34 years. The performance will also feature Mykal Kilgore who recently performed on Broadway in Motown the Musical.

Apart of the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus is the CJO, which will also be featured in Soul Session. Led by world-renowned musician and former lead trumpeter in the Count Basie Orchestra, Bryon Stripling has created a band that leaves audiences in awe.

The whole concept behind the Jazz Arts Group is to produce, perform and promote jazz. And Stripling is doing just that. According to Jazz Arts Group website, Stripling leads over 20 concerts each season in Columbus and is known for his exciting CJO arrangements that are “the future of big band jazz.”

So if you’re ready for some soul-moving music, tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in advance at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), online or via phone call. For more information on tickets and show times, visit www.jazzartsgroup.org.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.