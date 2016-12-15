The Canaletto Ensemble comes to Sunday at Central series

× Expand Photo by David Tanner

Are you getting sick of holiday music yet? If so, then the Columbus Museum of Art may be able to help you out.

The CMA’s Cardinal Health Auditorium will host Ultimate Piano Quartets featuring the Canaletto Ensemble on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

Though held on Saturday, the concert will be the first of five in the next few months presented by Sunday at Central. Sunday at Central is a nonprofit chamber music recital series that was founded in 1994 and presents free classical music concerts around Columbus, though mainly at the CMA.

Ultimate Piano Quartets will feature Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Piano Quarter No. 2 in D Major,” “WoO 36” and Johannes Brahms’ “Piano Quartet in C Minor, Op. 60. “

Beethoven’s piece was written when was only 15 years old and is one of only three works he composed in a piano quartet formation – one piano and a string trio consisting of a violin, viola and cello.

Brahms’ work took almost 20 years to complete and was written during his mentor Robert Schumann’s battle with – and eventual death from – mental illness.

Founded in 2004, the Canaletto Ensemble includes Mariko Kaneda on piano, David Niwa on violin, Ken Matsuda on viola and Pei An Chao on cello. The group’s diverse catalog of music and regular inclusion of renowned guest artists have led to its international acclaim.

While concert admission is free, admission into the Columbus Museum of Arts is $5 for non-CMA members and free for CMA members.

