The Book of Mormon Returns to Columbus thru May 27

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julieta Cervantes The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon Washington, D.C. November 17, 2017 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

They’re not in Salt Lake City anymore, and evangelizing may be a bit harder than they realized.

Coming back to the Ohio Theatre, the winner of nine Tony Awards, The Book of Mormon, will be playing from May 22-27. The show, first brought to the stage in 2011, was written entirely by the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with the writer behind songs from movies such as Frozen and Coco, Robert Lopez. Parker and Stone grew up in Colorado, inspiring the pair to create the comedy musical that gives a satirical look at Mormon culture and beliefs.

The musical follows two young Mormon missionaries from Salt Lake City. They hope to be sent to Orlando but are instead sent to a small village in Uganda to evangelize. The duo meet resistance with the locals when the Ugandans do not respond, instead being more preoccupied with the area’s famine, poverty, AIDS epidemic and local warlord.

Choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Monty Python’s Spamalot), the two-act musical has been called one of the funniest musicals and “the best musical of this century” by Ben Brantley of The New York Times. The musical won the 2011 Tony Award for best musical and won the 2011 Grammy Award for best musical theater album.

Tickets start at $34 and the show will run through Sunday. The show will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

