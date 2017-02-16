The Bodyguard plays at the Ohio Theatre thru Feb. 19

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus Deborah Cox as Rachel Marron

Just in time to follow up Valentine’s Day, you can catch such songs as “I Will Always Love You” live now, as CAPA and Broadway in Columbus bring The Bodyguard to the Ohio Theatre through Feb. 19.

A dazzling display of Whitney Houston’s greatest works, this musical helps to memorialize some of the late artist’s most memorable tunes. The musical is based off of the 1992 film of the same name in which Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner starred side by side.

In this adaptation of the story, R&B singer and actress Deborah Cox takes the stage alongside Judson Mills. The musical follows former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer after becoming bodyguard to a pop star named Rachel Marron. While focused on keeping her stalker at bay, a romance sparks, making for a thrilling tale of love and suspense.

While The Bodyguard has been praised for its storyline, it also succeeds as a musical. It features some of Whitney Houston’s most popular hits, including “I’m Every Woman” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” These intensely vocal songs are skillfully performed by multi-platinum artist Deborah Cox. Cox has won multiple awards for her albums, including three Juno Awards, and is considered one of Canada’s top R&B artists. The artist also worked with Whitney Houston on the song “Same Script Different Cast” in 2000.

Judson Mills, is known for his role as Ranger Francis Gage on Walker Texas Ranger and, more recently, as Deputy Roe in the Netflix hit Westworld.

The cast of The Bodyguard took the stage at the Ohio Theatre on Valentine’s Day and will continue their performances through Sunday, Feb. 19th. Ticket prices start at $34 and can purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.