The best strings and keys concerts this weekend

Central Ohioans are lucky to have such a huge number of orchestras and venues for live music. From metal to rap to symphony to country, Columbus has something to offer for every music lover. This weekend, however, central Ohioans have to make a choice between a few different live artists in the symphonic genre. Take a look at our most-anticipated three.

Chamber Music Columbus presents Escher String Quartet and Jon Nakamatsu

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Southern Theatre

For those inclined to escape more holiday music, the Escher String Quartet and Chamber Music Columbus bring pianist Jon Nakamatsu to perform pieces by Mozart, Adès and Dohnányi. The Escher String Quartet is based in New York, and has been touring the U.S., U.K. and Hungary throughout their 2017-18 season.

Nakamatsu, an American pianist, joins the Escher String Quartet on stage. The accomplished pianist has performed with many orchestras, including the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Bozeman Symphony, Vancouver Symphony and Toledo Symphony. He has 12 CD releases under his belt, one of which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s classical music charts.

Tickets start at $15, and can be bought through the CAPA Ticket Office and Ticketmaster. For more information, click here.

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa and the Symphony

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra is known for pushing boundaries. Santa and the Symphony is just one performance along the orchestra’s Saturday at the Symphony series, in which shows are catered to those with disabilities – specifically Alzheimer’s disease and those on the spectrum – or those seeking a more laid-back symphony experience. The audience is welcome to get up and move around, make noise, and enjoy the show in any way they see fit. Holiday crafts, an “instrument petting zoo,” visits from Santa, “chill-out” zones, dimmed lighting and other features make this series accessible to those who may not be able to enjoy a traditional symphony experience.

General admission tickets are available for $8 at the door starting one hour before the performance, through CAPA or at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, click here.

CAPA presents Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Southern Theatre

Last year, Jim Brickman celebrated the 20th anniversary of his holiday concert tour with Comfort and Joy at the Southern Theatre. This year, the Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist returns, bringing the sounds of the holiday season to the Southern Theatre once again. His songwriting prowess has earned Brickman 21 No. 1 albums, 32 Top 20 Radio Singles in Billboard and the title of best-selling solo pianist of his time. The Shaker Heights, Ohio native dazzles Columbus with his holiday spirit once again.

Tickets start at $33, and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Office or by clicking here. For more information about the performance, click here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.