TBDBITL plays off Picnic with the Pops July 28-29

The Columbus Symphony’s 2017 summer concert series, Picnic with the Pops, ends this weekend with the traditional two-night performance from The Ohio State University Marching Band on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Both performances will begin at 8 p.m. in the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion at the Columbus Commons.

Led by conductors Sarah Hicks and Dr. Christopher Hoch, the Best Damn Band in the Land will be holding their first public performance of the year before the beginning of the 2017-18 football season with the OSU Buckeyes.

General admission lawn tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $10 for children aged 3-12. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. Tables of 8 or 10 are also available for purchase, ranging from $304 to $830 per table. Catering for the table is available at the discretion of the purchaser.

Event-goers also have the option to bring their own food and beverages or purchase refreshments from onsite vendors at the event. People over the age of 21 are welcome to bring their own beer and wine to the concert.

So wear your scarlet and gray and come celebrate with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and The Ohio State University Marching Band and prepare for the upcoming season. Don’t miss the first tailgate parties of the year with the Best Damn Band in the Land and a special fireworks display to end both nights.

Tickets and tables for the event can be purchased at the gate on the day of the show, by phone at 614.469.0939 or online here.

Charles Williams is a contributing writer.